Sports Column | Alford a high-scoring distributor for Logan men

Cam Alford is glad 12th-ranked John A. Logan College's men's basketball team got a bye at the NJCAA Tournament, because the team will get an early glimpse at its competition and have some time to get comfortable.
Alford, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound point guard from Brownsburg, Indiana, made a living getting uncomfortable this season. Ranked the 17th-best prospect in Indiana when he signed with Alabama A&M, Alford and the Bulldogs won eight games his freshman season. He scored 32 points to get them one of them, a 59-49 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but left in search of greener pastures.
Today, he is preparing to take the fourth-seeded Vols into the Hutchinson (Kansas) Sports Arena for a four-game run at the NJCAA Tournament. Because it will take four games to win it.
"It's been a blessing," Alford said. "It's been night and day. I don't want to talk bad about 'em, but we won eight games (at A&M). It ain't a secret, and coming here and having a chance at a national tournament, it's a blessing. Just stay humble and keep working."
Alford wasn't the starting point guard at the beginning of the season, with Missouri transfer Mario McKinney in the mix. McKinney had a hot start, but left the team in the middle of its 18-4 run. Alford started 18 of 24 games, averaging 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He was third on the team in 3-point shooting, in terms of makes, sinking 21 of 67 (31.3%), but is incredibly hard to keep from the basket. With 6-8 forward Sydney Curry, a Kansas recruit, 7-3 forward/center Jamarion Sharp and 6-7 guard/forward Xavier Ball able to post up, Alford's found a lot of room around the lane to drive. He scored 31 points in a win over Triton and 30 in a three-point loss at Olney Center.
Alford, 20, scored 35 points in Logan's three home wins last week to capture the Region 24 Tournament and its automatic bid to Hutchinson. Only four of them came in the championship game against Vincennes, a contest Alford delivered a season-high 11 assists. He has handed out five or more assists in nine different games this season and leads the Vols with 48 steals.
"We're so deep, so we got a lot of strength in numbers," Alford said. "Any guy can get going any night. It's gonna be hard for a team to game plan for a team like that."
The Vols have won three straight entering the national tournament. They will play the winner of Monday's game between 19-4 Ranger and 11-2 Cochise on Wednesday at noon. Alford can't wait to get comfortable, even though Logan has more than a week in between knocking off 20th-ranked Vincennes 77-68 and opening a do-or-die event in another state.
"This isn't a week to just chill or have fun. It's business," Alford said. "We know what's at stake. We didn't want to just come here and say we went to Hutch. We want to win Hutch, so, all we needed was the opportunity. We got the opportunity."
