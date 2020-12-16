Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 3 Athletes I'm excited to watch compete in 2021

On days where it’s time to type my weekly column, I like to sit down with a couple things.
The first thing I need is music playing in the background. I can only type to music without lyrics because I like to think that it helps me think — the jury is still out on that one.
Secondly, I enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee or tea. And the funny thing is when I sat down to think about what I wanted to write about this week, I realized there were only 15 days left until the new year. It made me start thinking about which Southern Illinois prep athletes I’m most excited to watch in 2021.
Assuming we have prep sports sometime next year, the first name on my list is Benton senior Reece Johnson. I interviewed Reece multiple times during the fall cross country season and most of those conversations were on our thoughts of when basketball would finally come around.
Right now, I think everyone is hoping for winter sports to begin in January. That obviously depends on whether or not the IHSA deems it safe for students to play. Just thinking back to covering Benton in 2019, Johnson is the ultimate team player and makes all of his teammates around him better. Rangers coach Ron Winemiller likes to slow down the tempo of basketball games and put emphasis on the defense, which I think suits Johnson’s play style well.
If you need any evidence on what kind of teammate Johnson is, just give his cross country coach Brent McLain a quick phone call. McLain has gone on record with me numerous times saying Reece is a once in a lifetime player for a coach. That’s one of the many reasons he’s on my list.
The second athlete on the list is Carbondale junior Alex Partlow. I’m sticking with The Southern Illinoisan’s Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year on this one because he’s another prep athlete I’ve had the chance to speak with. Partlow’s biggest question mark going into his junior cross country season was his health after sitting out his entire sophomore year due to injury.
Partlow clearly flourished. Not only did he place first at the Class 2A Olney Sectional, but he broke the school’s fastest three-mile time record. Pretty good for a runner most people forgot about after a successful freshman year.
Partlow’s next test will be the track and field season. That start time has been pushed to the summer, so I’m excited to see if the extra time for preparation helps or hurts runners. My guess is it will help Partlow given his experience sitting out for a longer period of time. He’ll be running with extra motivation since missing his sophomore track season and it being the last year before his teammate and friend, Tucker Poshard, graduates.
The third name I’m excited to watch is Pinckneyville senior Bella Pasquino. The Panthers volleyball team moved on from Cathy Kohnen as head coach after last season and found a good replacement in former Murphysboro coach Mike Layne.
Layne is a coach that brings in a ton of experience and I think Pasquino is one athlete that will thrive under his guidance. The senior will set up at the opposite hitter and setter position, which should give her plenty of opportunities to play above the net. When I covered Panthers volleyball for the first time last year, Pasquino was always one of those high flying athletes that stuck out to me on a roster loaded with talent.
Bella’s younger sister Gabby Pasquino is entering her sophomore year playing for the Panthers. Telling the two apart should be easy considering Bella stands three inches taller at 6-foot-3. Her height and skill should lead to plenty of college offers during her senior season.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
