Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 3 Athletes I'm excited to watch compete in 2021

On days where it’s time to type my weekly column, I like to sit down with a couple things.

The first thing I need is music playing in the background. I can only type to music without lyrics because I like to think that it helps me think — the jury is still out on that one.

Secondly, I enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee or tea. And the funny thing is when I sat down to think about what I wanted to write about this week, I realized there were only 15 days left until the new year. It made me start thinking about which Southern Illinois prep athletes I’m most excited to watch in 2021.

Assuming we have prep sports sometime next year, the first name on my list is Benton senior Reece Johnson. I interviewed Reece multiple times during the fall cross country season and most of those conversations were on our thoughts of when basketball would finally come around.

Right now, I think everyone is hoping for winter sports to begin in January. That obviously depends on whether or not the IHSA deems it safe for students to play. Just thinking back to covering Benton in 2019, Johnson is the ultimate team player and makes all of his teammates around him better. Rangers coach Ron Winemiller likes to slow down the tempo of basketball games and put emphasis on the defense, which I think suits Johnson’s play style well.