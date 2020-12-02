Sports Column | Braden Fogal: A change in perspective with the reality of winter sports

In the blink of an eye, it’s December, and another month before the turn of the calendar year where we await more uncharted territory. Every athletic director and coach I’ve spoken with has their sights set on the new year, still hopeful for safe competition to come.

I mentioned writing stories without sports has been challenging. It has, but it’s also allowed me to explore different story opportunities. One of those being a story I wrote back in July on Anna High School athlete Marlee Smith — a girl stronger than most, who continues to pursue sports despite her battle with cancer.

That story still sticks with me. It makes every little thing going on in the world seem meaningless because there’s always a bigger picture. These months are a perfect time of reflection when you’re safely celebrating the holidays with your family members.

Leaning on those loved ones is how we make it through this pandemic. Not literally, still stay six-feet apart and wear masks, but lean on them for comfort. Whether that’s an hour long phone call just to check up on things, or offering to buy someone dinner.