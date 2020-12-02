Sports Column | Braden Fogal: A change in perspective with the reality of winter sports

Finding stories to write about during a pandemic has been challenging, but not impossible.
I would be lying to myself if I said it was easy. But as time has ticked away over these past eight months I’ve taken a slight detour in my thought process.
Like many, all I’ve wanted is for high school kids to play sports. Don’t get me wrong, I still wish for sporting events because I enjoy covering them, but the more time that passes by the more unrealistic winter sports really have become.
Reports surfaced ahead of Wednesday's IHSA’s meeting that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already said Tier 3 mitigations will likely remain in place, making the chances of kids playing winter sports before 2021 highly unlikely.
Hospital rooms are nearly filled to capacity with COVID-19 patients. I’m lucky enough not to know that experience firsthand, but that doesn’t make it any less painful listening to those who have family members on ventilators.
My job since March has been in quarantine, at home, coming up with stories. I was beyond blessed to have covered cross country, golf and tennis when I did. As time moves on, I’m continuously wondering when that next opportunity may be.
It’s one of those feelings where I knew I wasn’t taking the moment for granted. We are told to live in the moment, but unfortunately when that happens the quicker the moment passes.
In the blink of an eye, it’s December, and another month before the turn of the calendar year where we await more uncharted territory. Every athletic director and coach I’ve spoken with has their sights set on the new year, still hopeful for safe competition to come.
I mentioned writing stories without sports has been challenging. It has, but it’s also allowed me to explore different story opportunities. One of those being a story I wrote back in July on Anna High School athlete Marlee Smith — a girl stronger than most, who continues to pursue sports despite her battle with cancer.
That story still sticks with me. It makes every little thing going on in the world seem meaningless because there’s always a bigger picture. These months are a perfect time of reflection when you’re safely celebrating the holidays with your family members.
Leaning on those loved ones is how we make it through this pandemic. Not literally, still stay six-feet apart and wear masks, but lean on them for comfort. Whether that’s an hour long phone call just to check up on things, or offering to buy someone dinner.
It’s crazy how prepared we are for a pandemic with all the technology we have in this world. I’m confident you could make it through a day comfortably without ever leaving your bed — believe me, I’ve come pretty close. Netflix on the TV, food deliveries, and working from a laptop isn’t the worst way you could spend a day.
There’s no telling how long we’ll be stuck in our homes, but the important thing is that we do. These past few days I’ve been searching online for my girlfriend’s Christmas gift and it’s incredible how many different face-masks they have based on popular TV shows like Schitt’s Creek — one of many shows I’ve binged during quarantine.
When it comes to writing my columns I try to focus on what’s going on in my life. With very little of that happening due to sports being cancelled, I believe I’m focusing more on the little things. (Side note: I know how that sounds, but sports are quite literally my life.)
Some days I feel like Woody Harrelson’s character in Zombieland still searching for a Twinkie. That can be interpreted in multiple ways, both in hunger and in searching for this thing that we want so badly.
All I know is I want sports back, the NFL just isn’t cutting it because I’m a Chicago Bears fan. I have learned that you can’t ‘want’ something into existence. It doesn’t matter how badly I ‘want’ Mitchell Trubisky to be the Bears franchise quarterback — catch my drift?
So with that, I challenge everyone to change their perspective on when to expect winter sports. Control what you can control by following health guidelines and we should be back to normal in no time.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
