Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Acronym for every aspect of life

Throughout this quarantine I have made it my mission to read more books.
One novel I’ve been slowly flipping the pages of has been Gary Busey’s humorous autobiography ‘Buseyisms: Gary Busey’s Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.’
Each chapter written by Mr. Busey and Steffanie Sampson offer a new ‘Buseyism,’ which is basically an acronym he created for every aspect of his life and acting career. You see it in the book title with those last five words — B.I.B.L.E.
A little backstory on this book is that it was loaned to me from my girlfriend, who is a huge supporter of Busey in one of her all-time favorite films ‘Lethal Weapon.’ She was excited to show it to me one weekend because I had never seen the film.
I returned the favor by watching it with her and added it to my list of Busey films I had seen, which you could count on one hand. Shortly after our viewing she made it evident that I needed to read his book.
While the longtime actor has made a lot of life decisions I don’t necessarily agree with, one of the things I enjoy most are his acronyms. A few examples being S.T.R.O.N.G. (Stretching To Reach Opportunities Not Given), B.A.N.D. (Bringing A New Direction) and M.O.T.I.V.A.T.I.O.N. (Moving Our Thoughts Into Victory And Truth In Overcoming Negativity).
All of which I could relate to in some capacity regarding what’s going on in the world with the increase in coronavirus numbers, high school athletics and the same drum it seems we beat every week when it comes to wearing a mask.
I’m using this Busey example because I came up with an acronym of my own … you ready?
M.A.S.K. U.P. — Making Athletics Safe Kindles Unrelenting Positivity.
I did my best to relay a message that I truly believe in. Obviously, this pandemic goes way beyond sports because it’s about protecting the safety of others with the hopes of an effective vaccine one day.
The IHSA’s decision to delay the basketball season doesn’t really come as a shock to me because a large amount of the population has decided to not socially distance and not wear a mask. With the number of positive cases skyrocketing, I’m pretty scared to see what they look like after the holiday season.
But nobody is here to tell you anything that you don’t already know. Bucky Dent, Todd Hefferman and I, along with the rest of our staff could write about how important it is to mask up until our fingers start bleeding — at the end of the day it’s about each individual's actions.
The world needs unrelenting positivity just as much as an athlete needs a sport to thrive in. I’ve talked about holding others accountable like a broken R.E.M. LP record stuck on repeating, “It’s the end of the world as we know it.”
All the numbers say to stay away from large gatherings during the holidays. I’m hoping more people act on that because I miss having sports to cover. Heck, I’d settle for a normal Friday night dinner at a restaurant without the anxiety of having others around me.
I challenge those reading this to come up with your own "Buseyism" and stick with it moving forward. It can be as simple as T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More). I’d also recommend checking out his book because the chapters are short and there are some good lessons in there — some I never thought I’d need.
As always readers, stay safe and wear a mask. The rest of the world is depending on you.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
