Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Acronym for every aspect of life

All of which I could relate to in some capacity regarding what’s going on in the world with the increase in coronavirus numbers, high school athletics and the same drum it seems we beat every week when it comes to wearing a mask.

I’m using this Busey example because I came up with an acronym of my own … you ready?

M.A.S.K. U.P. — Making Athletics Safe Kindles Unrelenting Positivity.

I did my best to relay a message that I truly believe in. Obviously, this pandemic goes way beyond sports because it’s about protecting the safety of others with the hopes of an effective vaccine one day.

The IHSA’s decision to delay the basketball season doesn’t really come as a shock to me because a large amount of the population has decided to not socially distance and not wear a mask. With the number of positive cases skyrocketing, I’m pretty scared to see what they look like after the holiday season.

But nobody is here to tell you anything that you don’t already know. Bucky Dent, Todd Hefferman and I, along with the rest of our staff could write about how important it is to mask up until our fingers start bleeding — at the end of the day it’s about each individual's actions.