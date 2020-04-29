Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Advice to my younger self

At 25 going on 26 years of age, I should have everything about the world figured out by now, right?
SMACK! — that’s the sound of current-day me striking my younger and more naive self across the face for a reality check.
But, I think I speak for most of us that our past selves figured this growing up thing would be easy. Back in our prepubescent days of seeing the world only through rose-colored glasses, all we had to worry about in life was how late we could stay up before mom and dad found out.
I’ve been fortunate enough to work back home during the COVID-19 pandemic in the same house that I grew up in. With no high school sports to cover, it’s allowed me to revisit some of my favorite childhood activities to try and numb the pain of a world without sports.
Now, I know some of you are saying “sports aren’t everything.” But, try telling that to someone who just lost to their aging father in the best out of three games of H.O.R.S.E.
That’s how I know sports still means something to me and I think that competitive ember burns deep in the souls of us all. If you noticed I wrote “aging father” like some jerk whose still salty that their pops still has game on the basketball court — then you’re darned right.
If that doesn’t describe my relationship with my father, then I don’t know what does. He groomed me to become the over-competitive monster that my friends deal with still to this day. Whether we’re discussing a criminally underrated strategic board game like chess, or a pointless fantasy football matchup late on a Sunday afternoon, I know somewhere down deep I’m selfishly playing for bragging rights.
My father recently purchased a video gaming console to further push the boundaries of who is more competitive between the two of us. As I was whipping him in a baseball game, he would use the excuse of not being able to see the baseball on the screen which allowed me to coast around the bases for another inside-the-park home run.
“Why can’t you see the baseball dad?”
And his priceless response: “I don’t know Braden ... maybe because I’m almost 60 years old!”
I completely lost it.
Fast forward a week later when my father is dishing me out letters in that game of H.O.R.S.E. on the same old-man bank shot it seems like every dad has in their bag of tricks. He not-so-humbly reminded me that he is just a few years out from turning 60, which only made that competitive ember in me burn brighter.
I then asked my dad if he feels like he’s almost 60? His response was no, but noted that the number hits you harder the older you get.
I don’t think I’m old enough yet to fully grasp that feeling. Much like the fact that I’ll never be old enough to accept that I can’t beat my father in everything. Watching him repeatedly bank in mid-range jumpers like he had a hidden Tim Duncan shooting tutorial on VHS hidden under his mattress made me think about what kind of person he was at my age growing up.
Teaching has always been in my family's DNA. My father is a middle school principal — just like his father before him. And, my mother has taught right alongside him in the same school district my entire life.
I remember when I was back in high school and my friends always thought my parents were super strict on me to keep my grades up. It’s a good thing my friends never saw my GPA then because I was never at the top of my class and honestly my parents didn’t want to deal with my sister and I after getting home from teaching other kids all day.
The word "blessed" doesn’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for my parents. That same competitive edge I get from my father also comes from my hard-driven mother. Seeing both of them adapt to at-home learning during the coronavirus pandemic makes me wish everyone could see how much teachers care for their students.
Times change just like the weather, and If I could give that younger version of myself any piece of advice it would be this: Maybe having no plan is the best plan of all.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!