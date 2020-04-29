Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Advice to my younger self

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At 25 going on 26 years of age, I should have everything about the world figured out by now, right?

SMACK! — that’s the sound of current-day me striking my younger and more naive self across the face for a reality check.

But, I think I speak for most of us that our past selves figured this growing up thing would be easy. Back in our prepubescent days of seeing the world only through rose-colored glasses, all we had to worry about in life was how late we could stay up before mom and dad found out.

I’ve been fortunate enough to work back home during the COVID-19 pandemic in the same house that I grew up in. With no high school sports to cover, it’s allowed me to revisit some of my favorite childhood activities to try and numb the pain of a world without sports.

Now, I know some of you are saying “sports aren’t everything.” But, try telling that to someone who just lost to their aging father in the best out of three games of H.O.R.S.E.

That’s how I know sports still means something to me and I think that competitive ember burns deep in the souls of us all. If you noticed I wrote “aging father” like some jerk whose still salty that their pops still has game on the basketball court — then you’re darned right.