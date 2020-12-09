Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Baker, Storm give Southern Illinois sports meaning

The Southern Illinois Coaches Association (SICA) named its Boys and Girls Cross Country Coaches of the Year on Monday and I believe some congratulations are in order.
I’m shouting out Marion’s Eli Baker (boys) and Carbondale’s Greg Storm (girls) for taking home their much-deserved COY awards in Class 2A. Sorry Brent McLain in Benton and Eric Kirkpatrick in Du Quoin, who earned such honors in Class 1A, you already got your full story, which readers can catch at thesouthern.com.
When I think about who Baker and Storm are as coaches, I label them as devoted leaders. After speaking with both coaches during their fall seasons, which seems like so long ago, it became apparent this was no ordinary season for any coach.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been one nasty mother. Especially for high school coaches and athletes. But if you needed another way to describe these coaches, and any other prep athlete this year, I’d choose the word resilient.
Which is why both coaches deserve this award. Baker, who coached the Wildcats to a third-place finish at sectionals, and Storm, who while traveling all season long due to no home meets on the Terriers schedule, still managed to uplift his runners to compete. We saw it on the boys side with Carbondale junior Alex Partlow being named The Southern Illinoisan's Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The backbone to Storm’s girls team, however, is senior Madeline Prideaux, who has dominated the scene since walking on. Prideaux earned first-team honors alongside her senior teammate Kara Holub. Joining them on the second-team was another senior, Sadie Torre, as well as freshman runner Olivia Mathias.
One story that will almost certainly run before the next cross country season is how Storm plans on replacing a strong group of seniors. But for right now, let’s enjoy the little things and congratulate the coach on his endeavors.
I recently wrote a story on Marion’s standout freshman runner, Dylon Nalley, who placed third at this year's Olney Sectional. I think the thing that sets Marion apart from some of the other schools in this area is the depth of this Wildcats boys team. When speaking with Baker earlier in the season, I recall him mentioning he had somewhere around 18 runners.
Not that Nalley was being slept on coming into the season, but running in a crowded group that includes Isaac Donaldson and Logan Morgan, Marion’s lone first-team nominee, makes Baker’s team dangerous. You toss in other runners like junior Jack Gregory and freshman Cade Parks that made the All-South second-team — the South Seven has a legit front runner nominee heading into 2021.
When I go back and look at interviewing McLain and Kirkpatrick earlier this week, both coaches are saying it's the athletes that make a coach successful and not the coach. That makes you appreciate their humility and who they are as a person. I believe that the next time I interview Baker and Storm, they’d both concur.
Which is a lesson to learn if you’re a coach, or leader of some sort in the world today. There are lessons to learn from people and these people are coaches. The men and women that education systems have elected to teach and inform the future of America.
I feel like everyone has a pretty famous coaching story. It doesn’t even have to be in sports, it can be a youth minister or a music instructor in your life. Any person that helps you in achieving a personal goal. When it comes to the future of Southern Illinois athletics, I believe Baker and Storm stand under a much larger umbrella of coaches deserving of a shoutout in this column.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
