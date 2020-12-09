Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Baker, Storm give Southern Illinois sports meaning

The backbone to Storm’s girls team, however, is senior Madeline Prideaux, who has dominated the scene since walking on. Prideaux earned first-team honors alongside her senior teammate Kara Holub. Joining them on the second-team was another senior, Sadie Torre, as well as freshman runner Olivia Mathias.

One story that will almost certainly run before the next cross country season is how Storm plans on replacing a strong group of seniors. But for right now, let’s enjoy the little things and congratulate the coach on his endeavors.

I recently wrote a story on Marion’s standout freshman runner, Dylon Nalley, who placed third at this year's Olney Sectional. I think the thing that sets Marion apart from some of the other schools in this area is the depth of this Wildcats boys team. When speaking with Baker earlier in the season, I recall him mentioning he had somewhere around 18 runners.

Not that Nalley was being slept on coming into the season, but running in a crowded group that includes Isaac Donaldson and Logan Morgan, Marion’s lone first-team nominee, makes Baker’s team dangerous. You toss in other runners like junior Jack Gregory and freshman Cade Parks that made the All-South second-team — the South Seven has a legit front runner nominee heading into 2021.