Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Basketball takeaways from opening night

Tuesday in Goreville marked my first high school basketball assignment in 294 days.
For a while there I felt like Tom Hanks stranded on an island befriending a blood-spattered volleyball named Wilson. But before I carved another tally mark on my bedroom wall, the Blackcats and West Frankfort reminded me what a joy sports bring to the world.
It was a different atmosphere for the limited capacity in attendance and those who live-streamed Goreville’s victory on Blackcats Radio Network. But the overall feeling was gratitude of having sports back for high school athletes across Illinois.
Goreville introduced its starters using the same Chicago Bulls intro that Michael Jordan made famous throughout his basketball career. Once the lights shut off and Sirius by The Alan Parsons Project started playing I knew we were in business.
The spotlight followed each Blackcat starter and I was pleased as a Bulls fan. It represented that basketball was still basketball for these players, and that it didn’t matter to them not having a packed house of fans. Brian Murley, voice of the Blackcats, did a phenomenal job introducing the lineups and J.R. Russell kept his cool calling the game for people back home.
My favorite observation Russell pointed out on the game broadcast was no long bathroom lines. Even though I kind of missed the thrill of making a quick dart for the bathroom at halftime.
COVID-19 unfortunately stripped us basketball fans of a jump ball. Instead, both teams opened each quarter with an inbounds pass.
The mask situation for players, coaches and officials controlled the game in certain aspects. High school games now feature ‘mask timeouts’ that are strictly for players and referees to catch their breath and re-hydrate. The officials in Goreville were strict on coaches speaking with their players during the pause of action because it wasn’t an actual team timeout.
Goreville senior Chase Quigley scored a game-high 21 points and spoke with me after the game regarding the mask timeouts.
“I’m glad they added those,” Quigley said. “I had no clue (those were a thing) until watching the J-V game and I was pretty glad about that.”
Blackcats coach Todd Tripp noted that his team has been practicing with masks since the IHSA announced a sports season on Jan. 27. For him, masks are something everyone is going to get used to playing with.
“I think it was new for the officials,” Tripp said postgame. “It’s something we’ll have to adjust to; I think some of the rules in place (will help) with the early timeout where they can kind of breathe, but we’re going to run guys in and out...not going to make them sit there and suffer.”
There was a moment in the first half where Tripp argued an official's call and accidentally ripped his face mask off. He nonchalantly grabbed a new mask behind the team bench and reapplied it while still conversing with the official.
The entire sequence brought a smile to my face and I expect it’s a scenario every coach will find themselves in this season. Lesson learned here is to always keep backups behind the backups.
The biggest takeaway was the number of smiles from players. Junior Briley Dunn probably had the widest smile I saw all night when the Blackcats extended their lead to 40 points in the third quarter.
Another one that really stood out was a grin in the second half from senior Rhet Schuetz, just enjoying an easy victory after a long offseason. Sophomore Ian Sopczak even found time to smile after a long night of playing J-V and varsity minutes.
Goreville’s next inbound pass comes against Ziegler-Royalton on Friday and all I know is that basketball is back.
618-351-5178