Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Basketball takeaways from opening night

COVID-19 unfortunately stripped us basketball fans of a jump ball. Instead, both teams opened each quarter with an inbounds pass.

The mask situation for players, coaches and officials controlled the game in certain aspects. High school games now feature ‘mask timeouts’ that are strictly for players and referees to catch their breath and re-hydrate. The officials in Goreville were strict on coaches speaking with their players during the pause of action because it wasn’t an actual team timeout.

Goreville senior Chase Quigley scored a game-high 21 points and spoke with me after the game regarding the mask timeouts.

“I’m glad they added those,” Quigley said. “I had no clue (those were a thing) until watching the J-V game and I was pretty glad about that.”

Blackcats coach Todd Tripp noted that his team has been practicing with masks since the IHSA announced a sports season on Jan. 27. For him, masks are something everyone is going to get used to playing with.

“I think it was new for the officials,” Tripp said postgame. “It’s something we’ll have to adjust to; I think some of the rules in place (will help) with the early timeout where they can kind of breathe, but we’re going to run guys in and out...not going to make them sit there and suffer.”