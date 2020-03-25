Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Being an official is a tough occupation

Back when I was a young lad in high school I had a buddy get me into umpiring baseball games with him in order to make a little extra cash. That was nearly eight years ago, but one game has stuck out to me more than others have throughout the years.

One summer day it was my turn to call a game from behind the plate. I understood the game of baseball and played enough growing up, while also being a die hard Chicago Cubs fan.

What I learned that summer day was that umpiring is all fun and games until you make one bad strike call and all of a sudden you have an entire small town of angry parents breathing down your neck. Like I said, I played on the summer league teams when I was growing up, but when I say “played” I mean that I was used as a pinch runner when I was one of the slowest kids on the team.

But we’re not here to discuss my lack of speed. That summer game got me thinking about all of the umpires and officials all across sports that devote their lives to these games to make a living. Not all of us have umpired a baseball game, but most of us have let officials know how much we strongly disagree with one of their calls from the fan section.