Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Being an official is a tough occupation

Back when I was a young lad in high school I had a buddy get me into umpiring baseball games with him in order to make a little extra cash. That was nearly eight years ago, but one game has stuck out to me more than others have throughout the years.
One summer day it was my turn to call a game from behind the plate. I understood the game of baseball and played enough growing up, while also being a die hard Chicago Cubs fan.
What I learned that summer day was that umpiring is all fun and games until you make one bad strike call and all of a sudden you have an entire small town of angry parents breathing down your neck. Like I said, I played on the summer league teams when I was growing up, but when I say “played” I mean that I was used as a pinch runner when I was one of the slowest kids on the team.
But we’re not here to discuss my lack of speed. That summer game got me thinking about all of the umpires and officials all across sports that devote their lives to these games to make a living. Not all of us have umpired a baseball game, but most of us have let officials know how much we strongly disagree with one of their calls from the fan section.
That’s putting it nicely too. I’ve seen some fans get as angry as Bob Knight on the Indiana sideline revving up his throwing arm to toss a chair onto the court. While I don’t have any way of contacting an official who refereed under Bob Knight, I did have the distinct pleasure of speaking with 59-year-old Centralia native Jay Miller.
Miller has been an IHSA official for the past 20 years by calling boys basketball, football and girls softball. Miller spoke about when he first began officiating games back during his high school and college days. The question I was most eager to ask him was how he puts up with ornery sports fans after a game.
“Every sports official has a day where they’ve had to make some tough calls and the outcome of that is making one side happy and the other side not so happy,” said Miller. “It’s important to have a great pregame and postgame with your partner -- that way you can talk to your partner and see if you agree with the way you handled things.”
The IHSA playbook normally features one or two rule changes each year before it is released to its officials. This last season there was a new rule in softball with pitching and a second rule that officials are no longer allowed to check players equipment.
“Before each season of any of the sports we get a new rule book and it’s important for officials to find a clinic that way they can be refreshed on some of the new rules,” said Miller. “We get together with both baseball and softball officials and refresh everybody’s minds on field positioning and talk about rotations.”
Right now Miller would have just begun officiating softball after a two-week break from basketball. The daily routine of getting in an early exercise, drinking the morning coffee, watching the news and doing stuff around the house before traveling to a new town around 2 p.m. for a 4 p.m. softball game has since been put on hold due to COVID-19.
The weekly schedule for Miller and other softball officials are Monday through Saturday. Saturday’s are usually more jam-packed with tournaments and double-headers, but in the meantime, Miller will keep up on daily news and taking care of his father by bringing him groceries.
“It all began with me being a sports-minded person and now I just love to be involved and give back as much as I can,” said Miller. “I do it all mainly as a hobby, but also because there’s a shortage of officials in Illinois.”
