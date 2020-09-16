Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Best way to relate to a sport is playing it

My brain works like a blender when it comes to picking out topics for my column. It’s always interesting when I write because if words are similar to fruit in a smoothie then it feels like I turned the blender on without the lid.
If that analogy doesn’t make sense then picking out one specific topic from my sports week is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Some days I like to grab an imaginary pitchfork and give you the entire hay bale, but there are days I wish I had that magnet.
Let’s use a pitchfork this time that way nobody gets left out. It’s comparable to high school tennis which I covered for the first time in Herrin this past Saturday. While interviewing Hannah Lueke of Anna-Jonesboro the senior reminded me that tennis isn’t the type of sport that draws interest from fans like basketball or football does.
Mount Carmel coach Patty Bramlet made me feel like I was spectating a golfer tee off on Hole 9 when she commented on a player talking during another’s backswing. I feel the best way to relate to a sport is by playing it, which puts me at a disadvantage with tennis because my hometown didn’t offer the sport at any level of schooling.
In preparation of the three-way competition between Herrin, Anna-Jonesboro and Mount Carmel that day, I sent a text to my sister’s boyfriend who played tennis both in high school and college. He kindly gave me details of how the sets, matches and scoring worked, and even asked me afterwards to see how it went — which my motto is if nobody yelled at me then it wasn’t a complete dud.
At the end of the day, it’s all about seeing student-athletes have fun in their elements and compete. As I wrote last week, competition is healthy whether you’re discussing sports, board games or fantasy football. Unless you’re a Chicago Bears or Detroit Lions fan that endured the final moments of what happened at Ford Field on Sunday.
Swiftly moving into a similar topic; college football seems to be back after the Big Ten announced Wednesday its season will return the weekend of Oct. 24. Coming from a big Lovie Smith fan, the man looks excellent in orange and navy blue attire, not to mention rocking the luscious white beard I wish he sported during his tenure with the Bears.
In the realm of high school football, the Illinois High School Association modified its “Return to Activities 2.0” plan, which states certain fall sports will not be allowed to happen in the fall. The main bullet points to focus on are schools should anticipate a seven game regular season followed by a regional postseason at minimum.
Football contests will be delayed to March 5, compared to the rest of fall sports that can begin on March 1. Football is allowed one game per week, while a state series is still TBD with spectator and group gatherings subject to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines during this time.
It seems high school football teams are at a disadvantage given the fluidity of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it provides coaches when dealing with IHSA and IDPH guidelines. Their season is set to begin on Feb. 15, and this surely won’t be the last modification we see from the IHSA.
As I discussed with Marion girls tennis coach Carrie Watson this past Tuesday, there are always small victories to focus on. Watson’s club fell to rival Carbondale in just the Lady Wildcats second match of the season while dealing with players in quarantine.
As players and coaches gain their health back it’s more important than ever to mask up, wash our hands and social distance for a better tomorrow. Kids need safe and healthy environments for competition because it’s about that normalcy.
Normalcy they’re not experiencing in the classroom, the grocery market or maybe even at home. Sports and competition help counteract difficult situations like this pandemic — let’s continue to do our part.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!