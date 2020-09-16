Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Best way to relate to a sport is playing it

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My brain works like a blender when it comes to picking out topics for my column. It’s always interesting when I write because if words are similar to fruit in a smoothie then it feels like I turned the blender on without the lid.

If that analogy doesn’t make sense then picking out one specific topic from my sports week is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Some days I like to grab an imaginary pitchfork and give you the entire hay bale, but there are days I wish I had that magnet.

Let’s use a pitchfork this time that way nobody gets left out. It’s comparable to high school tennis which I covered for the first time in Herrin this past Saturday. While interviewing Hannah Lueke of Anna-Jonesboro the senior reminded me that tennis isn’t the type of sport that draws interest from fans like basketball or football does.

Mount Carmel coach Patty Bramlet made me feel like I was spectating a golfer tee off on Hole 9 when she commented on a player talking during another’s backswing. I feel the best way to relate to a sport is by playing it, which puts me at a disadvantage with tennis because my hometown didn’t offer the sport at any level of schooling.