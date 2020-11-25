Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Carbondale's Miller remains hopeful for basketball

While many people have voiced opinions on the IHSA’s decision to pause all winter sports under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigations, Miller remains thankful for the IHSA.

“Everybody wants them to make a decision,” Miller said on the IHSA. “Once they make a decision they have the carpet pulled from under their feet. They’re receiving a bunch of negative comments in that regard and then once they start making decisions they’re pulled from them.”

When asked if the is IHSA kicking the can down the road on a decision, Miller simply answered, “At the same time it’s hope and that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

The same hope that Miller hopes to provide his players with during a time of uncertainty. As the world continues to tread through uncharted territory, Miller is reminded of many things like why high school’s need the IHSA calling shots.

“They’re an organization that has elevated our high school athletes to a position where kids can be recognized all over the world,” Miller said. “Greatly due to what the IHSA has been able to successfully do.”

Another aspect that Miller has been reminded of is the resilience of high school athletes. He’s thankful for that toughness because it aids in rekindling his passion for coaching.