Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Carbondale's Miller remains hopeful for basketball

Carbondale's Jim Miller is entering his 23rd year coaching boys basketball for the Terriers.
Miller is coming off a 23-8 season that ended with a loss to Chatham Glenwood during the Class 3A playoffs after the Terriers crowned themselves conference champions in the South Seven. The Terriers have clinched 20-plus win seasons in six of the past seven years with hopes of making it a fifth-consecutive in 2021.
Putting aside the challenges of operating contact days that abide by IHSA COVID-19 guidelines, Miller faces the difficult task of replacing five key seniors from his previous rotation. After being led by twins Davaris and Tavaris Macklin in 2020, the Terriers will also be without Clayton Greer, James Baltz and Farleigh Ward — all of which could lead the Terriers in scoring any given night.
Senior Darius Ragland played limited minutes off the bench as a junior, but outside of the Terriers quarterback Miller’s rotation will be a wait and see project. The question now for Coach Miller is when will basketball be played?
Miller hopes a scheduled IHSA Advisory Committee Meeting on Dec. 2 provides more clarity for the upcoming season.
“At least we haven’t heard our season is cancelled, and to me that’s the best situation,” Miller said. “With all of this mitigation that’s taking place they could have said they’re cancelling all winter sports. I feel for the kids, especially the seniors, because you see the effort they all put in and some of them haven’t had the opportunity to perform.”
While many people have voiced opinions on the IHSA’s decision to pause all winter sports under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigations, Miller remains thankful for the IHSA.
“Everybody wants them to make a decision,” Miller said on the IHSA. “Once they make a decision they have the carpet pulled from under their feet. They’re receiving a bunch of negative comments in that regard and then once they start making decisions they’re pulled from them.”
When asked if the is IHSA kicking the can down the road on a decision, Miller simply answered, “At the same time it’s hope and that’s exactly what we’re looking for.”
The same hope that Miller hopes to provide his players with during a time of uncertainty. As the world continues to tread through uncharted territory, Miller is reminded of many things like why high school’s need the IHSA calling shots.
“They’re an organization that has elevated our high school athletes to a position where kids can be recognized all over the world,” Miller said. “Greatly due to what the IHSA has been able to successfully do.”
Another aspect that Miller has been reminded of is the resilience of high school athletes. He’s thankful for that toughness because it aids in rekindling his passion for coaching.
“I would hate to go out on a year like this,” Miller said on thoughts of retiring. “I love teaching the game of basketball, but there are parts of the job that have worn me out. Until I lose that passion, until I lose that love, I’ll continue coaching these kids.”
Miller chuckled at the thought of his players thinking of him more as a grandfather these days than as a coach. Those memories went back to when the Terriers were still participating in open gyms before all school activities came to a halt.
Moving forward for Miller, he believes keeping athletes safe should remain everyone’s top priority.
“Once you see about 30 to 40 kids go through temperature checks and a multitude of questions each day you gain a respect for the sacrifices they’re giving up,” Miller said. “They just want to play and understand this is what we’re doing right now.”
It’s hard to imagine Miller not having a competitive team on the court this season due in part to his 424-212 career record at Carbondale — that speaks for itself — but also for Miller, he believes that out of the 17-18 freshman that arrived at open gyms, he’ll find a rotation that gives the Terriers their best shot to win.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
