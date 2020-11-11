Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Carterville's Hawkins discusses season in 'Jeopardy!'

Imagine an Illinois basketball coach or player standing behind the podium of contestants on the game show ‘Jeopardy!.’
The late Alex Tribek, RIP, thanks his voice announcer Johnny Gilbert and reveals the game’s six categories. One category labeled, “Hoops & Dreams,” grabs the attention of Carterville basketball coach Shane Hawkins, who decides to go with the 200-dollar question.
Holy crap, a ‘Daily Double’ opportunity on the first question? Hawkins is all in and decides to take Trebek’s offer of betting up to 1,000.
Trebek: “In the year 2020, Illinois kids often wondered if this would become a reality?”
Hawkins: “What is ... a basketball season?”
This proposed hypothetical is something Hawkins and other coaches have been forced into questioning for months now. But, through adversity, Illinois coaches have remained patient and focused for their players. Even when it’s a tough reality to accept that other surrounding states have found ways for their kids to play basketball.
Leaving many wondering why Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and IHSA haven’t been able to come to an agreement. Instead, the season continues to be delayed, while reports have come out that IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson has attempted to meet with the other two parties.
Hawkins knows first-hand what it’s been like as a coach, father and basketball fan.
“It’s tough for every high school player and coach throughout the state,” Hawkins said on Wednesday. “The unknown is the frustrating part. Teams go through contact days not knowing if there will be a season or not.”
Carterville is set to return six seniors led by Eli Downen, who, standing at 6-foot-5, is considered one of Southern Illinois’ best returnees at the power forward position. Bryce Anderson, Ben Haake, Max Poole, Jake Hixson and Taylor Siemer will all fill into Hawkins’ rotation as he continues to find ways to keep his players in the loop.
“I try to be honest with my players because everything is day-to-day at this point,” said Hawkins. “I don’t think it’s the IHSA’s fault, but I do tell my players things like, ‘the IHSA has a meeting this week,’ which when you live with one and go through his experiences it’s not a whole lot of fun.”
Hawkins' youngest son, Caden, is a sophomore that has experienced the hardships of looking around and seeing other high school kids going on to have their seasons in other states. Hawkins in 2019 also coached his oldest son, Conner, who is now a student at John A. Logan College dealing with his own challenges of learning under a hybrid class schedule.
“We’ve been able to open up the gym a couple of times this week to shoot around,” Hawkins said since his team's contact days finished at the end of October. “Considering the IHSA put restrictions on us a couple of weeks ago I can’t imagine we’ll start on Monday. They’ll just keep moving things back and hope things get better.”
As Hawkins spends his Wednesday at home celebrating Veteran’s Day, he awaits news like everyone else. Understanding that the likelihood of having his kids at practice on Monday seems a bit optimistic, but hopeful that guidance from the IHSA will shed light on if contact days will be provided for schools in November and December if the season is pushed until January.
“The fall contact days were different for us because there was a fine line in what we were trying to accomplish,” said Hawkins. “We didn’t want to wear the kids out early, so we tried to keep them as fresh and sharp as possible.”
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
