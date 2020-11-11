Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Carterville's Hawkins discusses season in 'Jeopardy!'

Hawkins knows first-hand what it’s been like as a coach, father and basketball fan.

“It’s tough for every high school player and coach throughout the state,” Hawkins said on Wednesday. “The unknown is the frustrating part. Teams go through contact days not knowing if there will be a season or not.”

Carterville is set to return six seniors led by Eli Downen, who, standing at 6-foot-5, is considered one of Southern Illinois’ best returnees at the power forward position. Bryce Anderson, Ben Haake, Max Poole, Jake Hixson and Taylor Siemer will all fill into Hawkins’ rotation as he continues to find ways to keep his players in the loop.

“I try to be honest with my players because everything is day-to-day at this point,” said Hawkins. “I don’t think it’s the IHSA’s fault, but I do tell my players things like, ‘the IHSA has a meeting this week,’ which when you live with one and go through his experiences it’s not a whole lot of fun.”

Hawkins' youngest son, Caden, is a sophomore that has experienced the hardships of looking around and seeing other high school kids going on to have their seasons in other states. Hawkins in 2019 also coached his oldest son, Conner, who is now a student at John A. Logan College dealing with his own challenges of learning under a hybrid class schedule.