Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Chester football ready for one last ride in the BDC

It’s a special year for Belton and his seniors because they all joined Chester football at the same time. The motto throughout his four years has been living and dying in the weight room.

“What we lack against any other school we make up for in the weight room,” said Belton. “Chester is a great football town with hard-nosed kids that play the right way.

“When Coach (Bryan) Lee was here he had a conditioning P.E. class and my goal since then has been to get the guys back in the weight room."

Lee helped rebuild Chester’s football program between 2008-2015 when the Yellow Jackets finished 51-20 over that span. Lee has since taken over at Carbondale High School and helped rebuild that football program into a nightmare matchup for schools within the South Seven Conference.

Something new that Belton and other coaches might have to deal with this season are teams competing with masks on. Basketball coaches are currently working under these safety measures and the importance of mask breaks shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Right now they are saying we will play in masks,” said Belton. “I’ve sent out emails for more clarification before we spend a thousand dollars on masks, but I haven’t received a concrete answer. That could change like everything has this year.”