Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Chester football ready for one last ride in the BDC

Chester High School’s football program is one month and nine days away from opening its schedule against Hamilton County at home on March 20.
Coach Bill Belton is entering his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets after a 2020 campaign where his team finished 7-4 overall and 7-2 in the Black Diamond Conference standings. The 40-year-old coach has achieved a 19-12 record at Chester earning playoff berths in each of his three seasons, including a road playoff win in 2018.
Belton was named the 2019 SICA Coach of the Year in Class 2A, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering he coached at Arizona Western College and Quincy University.
“It’s hard to believe I started coaching football when I was 24,” said Belton. “That just shows you how fast time really flies.”
The Yellow Jackets have a talented roster highlighted by 12 seniors. Belton recognized Bradley Rook, Tyler Holmes and Eli Hughes as three-year starters on the offensive line.
Making plays behind the o-line will be junior Dylan Kelkhoff at quarterback, who returns as a two-year starter with good feet in the pocket.
“(Kelkhoff) was tough and ran the ball really well for us last year,” said Belton. “Towards the end of the year he started throwing the ball really well and made good decisions.”
It’s a special year for Belton and his seniors because they all joined Chester football at the same time. The motto throughout his four years has been living and dying in the weight room.
“What we lack against any other school we make up for in the weight room,” said Belton. “Chester is a great football town with hard-nosed kids that play the right way.
“When Coach (Bryan) Lee was here he had a conditioning P.E. class and my goal since then has been to get the guys back in the weight room."
Lee helped rebuild Chester’s football program between 2008-2015 when the Yellow Jackets finished 51-20 over that span. Lee has since taken over at Carbondale High School and helped rebuild that football program into a nightmare matchup for schools within the South Seven Conference.
Something new that Belton and other coaches might have to deal with this season are teams competing with masks on. Basketball coaches are currently working under these safety measures and the importance of mask breaks shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“Right now they are saying we will play in masks,” said Belton. “I’ve sent out emails for more clarification before we spend a thousand dollars on masks, but I haven’t received a concrete answer. That could change like everything has this year.”
Belton also mentioned the importance of getting players more rest than usual.
“I think the key thing is getting everybody in shape now after having a couple of months off. It will be important staying healthy, especially for kids coming out of basketball and going right into football. It will be hard to manage but we’ll get players breaks when they need them.”
Chester accepted an invitation to become the 18th school in the Cahokia Conference and leave the BDC.
One thing Belton won’t miss about playing in the BDC are the two-hour bus rides to play Carmi-White County, Edwards County and Fairfield. He prefers the 30-minute trips to play Red Bud and newly added Sparta, who joins Chester, Roxana, Okawville and East Alton Wood River as the five schools to recently join the Cahokia Conference.
