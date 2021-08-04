Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Craig excited to lead Hamilton County football

The Hamilton County Foxes are prepared to announce Jason Craig as its new football coach in a board meeting next Tuesday, according to athletic director Clint Winemiller.
Craig, who also serves as assistant principal at Hamilton County High School, replaces Jeff Rush (48-83) after 15 seasons with ample coaching experience of his own.
Set to turn 50 in November, Craig coached girls volleyball at Carmi-White County High School for nine seasons, where he finished 103-144. He has also coached “in about every other sport" as an assistant, Craig said on Wednesday. But the experience that pertains to his new role came between 2015-2019, when he coached his son, Cooper, while assisting Kurt Simon’s football program at CWC.
“The thing I’m most excited about is leading these kids into battle,” Craig said. “I think coach Rush did a great job implementing that hard work pays off. The kids know how to win and take it personally when they lose.”
Simon said having Craig as an assistant was a head coach's dream.
“Jason is a guy you can count on,” Simon said. “Anything I ever asked of him as an assistant coach would get done. Having assistants like that is the best thing for a head coach to have.”
Hamilton County finished 2-4 last spring but will add three more regular-season games this fall. The Foxes were outscored 62-134 in those six games, while the down part of their schedule was getting shut out three times over a four-week span against Chester, Eldorado, and reigning Black Diamond Conference champion Fairfield.
The bright spot for the Foxes last April was ending their season on a high note, routing CWC 28-6 to send Rush off with one last victory. Two weeks prior, the Foxes broke their 0-3 spell with a 22-0 win over Vienna-Goreville and showed signs of growth that Craig noticed.
“The challenge for us is motivating these kids to believe they can compete against anyone on Friday nights,” Craig said. “It’s also about establishing life skills because there’s more to life than sports.”
Heading into his second year as the assistant principal, Craig believes he’s already built a foundation of good relationships with his players. It’s important to him that he balances hard love and friendliness within the locker room. Craig credited those skills to his time as an assistant coach.
“I think my previous coaching experiences have helped me out immensely,” Craig said. “It’s helped me experience the mentalities of kids across all sports. You learn what buttons can be pushed and it begins with establishing those relationships early on.”
Hamilton County enters the fall season with 36 kids on the roster. With 12 of those being seniors, Craig believes his returning juniors and seniors know when to take him seriously.
“I feel the returning upperclassmen have already taken to me,” said Craig. “We’ve established an accord between one another that I only hope to build on.”
Craig joins a slew of new coaching faces in the BDC this season. Edwards County’s Russell Gerlach makes the transition from assistant to head coach, and Brian Tackitt, who moves over with Flora from the Little Illini Conference to the BDC. Flora is replacing Chester in the Diamond, as the Yellow Jackets are now in the Cahokia Conference.
BRADEN FOGAL covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com or by calling 618-351-5118.