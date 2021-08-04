Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Craig excited to lead Hamilton County football

The Hamilton County Foxes are prepared to announce Jason Craig as its new football coach in a board meeting next Tuesday, according to athletic director Clint Winemiller.

Craig, who also serves as assistant principal at Hamilton County High School, replaces Jeff Rush (48-83) after 15 seasons with ample coaching experience of his own.

Set to turn 50 in November, Craig coached girls volleyball at Carmi-White County High School for nine seasons, where he finished 103-144. He has also coached “in about every other sport" as an assistant, Craig said on Wednesday. But the experience that pertains to his new role came between 2015-2019, when he coached his son, Cooper, while assisting Kurt Simon’s football program at CWC.

“The thing I’m most excited about is leading these kids into battle,” Craig said. “I think coach Rush did a great job implementing that hard work pays off. The kids know how to win and take it personally when they lose.”

Simon said having Craig as an assistant was a head coach's dream.

“Jason is a guy you can count on,” Simon said. “Anything I ever asked of him as an assistant coach would get done. Having assistants like that is the best thing for a head coach to have.”