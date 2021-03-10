Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Drafting my All-Star team of prep basketball athletes

With prep basketball season winding down I’m taking over as an imaginary head coach to create an All-Star team of players I enjoyed covering during the months of February and March.
There were plenty of new names and faces to get acquainted with. One of which was Massac County freshman Isaac Hosman, son of legendary Patriots coach Joe Hosman, who recently claimed the SIRR-Ohio division in a victory against Benton on Tuesday.
I caught up with Hosman after the game to get his thoughts on winning a conference title playing for his father.
“I’ve been waiting for that moment,” Hosman said. “I’ve been watching him my whole life and I’m glad to be a part of that.”
The young Hosman is a player to watch out for in Metropolis over the next few years. The 6-foot guard delivered clutch shots in the Massac County games I covered, but more importantly he’s my sixth-man selection after his performance against the Rangers.
Moving right into my starting five.
Starting PG: Carterville’s Alecia Doyle
Doyle played her junior season in Carterville as one of, if not the best high school athletes in all of Southern Illinois. She’s that good and only going to improve heading into her senior season.
I most recently covered Doyle in late February against Du Quoin when she erupted for 31 points and 10 rebounds. She then scored a team-high 33 points and delivered the game-winning 3-pointer in a game I missed against Massac County on March 6. Every team needs a player that can step up and drill a big shot which is more than enough reason for this selection.
I’d also like to apologize to Alecia for misspelling her first name in a separate article I wrote earlier this season.
Starting SG: Murphysboro’s JaQuan Jackson
Jackson is exactly the type of shooting guard I want playing alongside Doyle. He has the ability to heat up faster than anyone behind the 3-point arc and makes smart decisions with the ball in his hands. What I’m looking for here is a strong shooter and Jackson has done that throughout his four years ranking sixth all-time in made 3-pointers at MHS.
Honorable mentions include Massac County’s Will Harmon, Carterville’s Caden Hawkins and Murphysboro’s Calvon Clemons.
Starting SF: Benton’s Reece Johnson
The Rangers will miss Johnson’s leadership, tenacity, hustle, scoring ability and defense after graduation. Five reasons why he’d fit perfectly into my starting five. I unfortunately was only able to watch Johnson play once this season, but I saw enough in that game and during his junior year to warrant this pick.
I like a player that holds himself to a high standard and Johnson leads by example. I’ll also never need to worry about him not being in shape because he’s also one of the best cross country runners in Benton history.
Starting PF: Herrin’s Billy Braid
Braid is an athletic freak built like Blake Griffin that I see fitting the Draymond Green role on this team. The 6-4 senior racked up rebounds quicker than any other player I watched this season and there is video evidence of his dunking ability on Twitter. He’s going to do all of the dirty work and can score when given the opportunity. Between him and Pinckneyville’s Dre Scott, probably the two best dunkers in Southern Illinois I watched this year.
There’s an obvious trend of players from the SIRR Conference on this list. Cobden’s Noah Franklin in the South Egyption and Fairfield’s Landon Zurliene in the Black Diamond also earn notable mentions.
Starting C: Carterville’s Eli Downen
I had a chance to finally interview Downen after a game against Anna-Jonesboro earlier this year. He’s another senior that stretches the court at 6-5 with excellent shooting skills, basket awareness, rebounding prowess and the ability to block shots. Downen never second guesses a decision and sets his teammates up with good passes similar to the throws he makes as Carterville’s starting varsity quarterback.
Christopher freshman Amiah Hargrove and Pinckneyville’s Scott are my two honorable mentions at the center spot.
I truly believe this team would go undefeated and I would win some sort of ‘Coach of the Year’ award. All thanks to the players, of course.
