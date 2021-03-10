Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Drafting my All-Star team of prep basketball athletes

I like a player that holds himself to a high standard and Johnson leads by example. I’ll also never need to worry about him not being in shape because he’s also one of the best cross country runners in Benton history.

Starting PF: Herrin’s Billy Braid

Braid is an athletic freak built like Blake Griffin that I see fitting the Draymond Green role on this team. The 6-4 senior racked up rebounds quicker than any other player I watched this season and there is video evidence of his dunking ability on Twitter. He’s going to do all of the dirty work and can score when given the opportunity. Between him and Pinckneyville’s Dre Scott, probably the two best dunkers in Southern Illinois I watched this year.

There’s an obvious trend of players from the SIRR Conference on this list. Cobden’s Noah Franklin in the South Egyption and Fairfield’s Landon Zurliene in the Black Diamond also earn notable mentions.

Starting C: Carterville’s Eli Downen