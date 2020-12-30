Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Enjoy the little things in life like holiday basketball tournaments

I was fortunate to have holiday basketball tournaments when I was a kid growing up.
Not having the Eldorado Holiday Tournament or Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville right now certainly fits the narrative of 2020 being the most forgettable year out of my 26.
Now, just a couple of days shy from the famous Times Square Ball Drop, I’m thinking about the important memories that kids are missing out on with holiday tournaments cancelled.
For me, I grew up three hours south of Chicago in the wonderful town of Pekin. That meant hopping in the car with a few of my friends to watch guys like Springfield-native Larry Austin play. Austin was an exciting 6-foot-2 guard out of Lanphier High School back in the day, and that guy knew how to attack the basket and finish anywhere around the rim.
Those are the kinds of memories that stick with you during those holiday events. My father brought me up to watch and play basketball, so the moment I heard there was a holiday tournament in my hometown that once hosted fellow Lanphier Lion, Andre Iguodala, three-time NBA Champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP...Andre “Iggy” Iguodala...I was sold.
Iggy hadn’t earned all that hardware when I was attending tournaments growing up, but those were his Philadelphia 76ers days when he was known as one of the NBA’s most ferocious dunkers. So for a kid like me, paying the five-dollar entry fee to see some legitimate hoopers showcase their talents was exceptionally cool. It felt like I was witnessing something bigger than myself and watching a player that I knew could potentially go pro one day.
I was able to relive that feeling a couple of years ago when I caught wind that Murray State’s Ja Morant was in town to take on the SIUE Cougars — my alma mater. This was back in the day when I used to wait on tables at the Texas Roadhouse in Edwardsville and all of a sudden Morant and his teammates came through the front doors for a late night meal before their game the next day.
Fast forward to the next evening after, my best friend and I bought tickets to the game just to witness the future 2019 NBA second-round pick record 40 points, 11 assists, and five steals against a less-talented Cougars roster with ease. SIUE lost 82-72 in what ended up being a more competitive battle than we originally thought, which goes to show you should never judge a book by its cover.
I’m trying not to judge the unwritten book of 2021 by its cover too harshly. With a COVID-19 vaccine already making its way around the world to health care workers, I remain hopeful that means the pandemic is nearing a highly-anticipated ending.
I’ve never been one to make any New Year's Resolutions. Honestly, it’s because I tell myself things like ‘I’m going to dust my apartment more often,’ or ‘I’m going to purchase books like Crime & Punishment’ just to collect more dust on my bookshelf — it’s a dilemma I’m trying to work my way through.
My only wish for the new year is that people find happiness. Whether that’s high school kids getting to attend holiday tournaments again or a parent getting that dream job they’ve been chasing. This pandemic has helped create a different perspective on life for many families...myself included.
This year has felt a century long with months turning into years, yet days feel like they’re flying by us. According to the calendar, one year ago at this time I was covering holiday tournaments that I will no longer take for granted.
Seeing my father for Christmas helped me realize how much memories like those mean for both parties. With all of that said, it can’t be underestimated how important it is to enjoy the little things in life. Cliche, I know, but one I feel gets looked over much too often.
