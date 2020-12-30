Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Enjoy the little things in life like holiday basketball tournaments

I was able to relive that feeling a couple of years ago when I caught wind that Murray State’s Ja Morant was in town to take on the SIUE Cougars — my alma mater. This was back in the day when I used to wait on tables at the Texas Roadhouse in Edwardsville and all of a sudden Morant and his teammates came through the front doors for a late night meal before their game the next day.

Fast forward to the next evening after, my best friend and I bought tickets to the game just to witness the future 2019 NBA second-round pick record 40 points, 11 assists, and five steals against a less-talented Cougars roster with ease. SIUE lost 82-72 in what ended up being a more competitive battle than we originally thought, which goes to show you should never judge a book by its cover.

I’m trying not to judge the unwritten book of 2021 by its cover too harshly. With a COVID-19 vaccine already making its way around the world to health care workers, I remain hopeful that means the pandemic is nearing a highly-anticipated ending.

I’ve never been one to make any New Year's Resolutions. Honestly, it’s because I tell myself things like ‘I’m going to dust my apartment more often,’ or ‘I’m going to purchase books like Crime & Punishment’ just to collect more dust on my bookshelf — it’s a dilemma I’m trying to work my way through.