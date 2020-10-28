Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Finding a way to normalcy

The United States recently hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. It seems the worries we had for this virus moving into the colder months might be true after all.
According to the Washington Post, there were at least 82,900 new infections recorded on Oct. 23 which surpassed the previous record set during the summertime across the Sun Belt. Head north and Illinois has seen an uptick in the number of cases (389K) and deaths (9,860) over the past month or so.
It led the Illinois Department of Public Health to change high school basketball from a medium risk sport to high risk; leaving winter sports undetermined for many coaches and athletes. It’s a tough pill to swallow considering U.S. citizens have had eight months to take this virus more seriously.
What happens when it gets colder outside...people get sick. Why during a pandemic must we disregard wearing protective masks, social distancing and washing our hands like we already should be doing. It’s called ignorance.
This conversation has always been bigger than any individual. Just because you don’t get sick or know someone that has tested positive doesn’t mean the virus isn’t real.
I saw this example on Twitter, and I apologize for not knowing who originally said it, but wearing a mask is like wearing your seatbelt. The first thing you do behind the wheel is check to make sure everyone is buckled up. We do it to ensure safety just in case of an accident.
We need to do the same with masks and it should be a really simple concept to understand. There shouldn’t be shame in calling someone out for not wearing a mask. Soon, if we’re lucky, high school basketball players could be forced into wearing masks during their games — whether they like it or not.
Prior to the IDPH’s decision, the IHSA felt it presented “multiple options” that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter. Many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
Mask wearing, shortened quarters and more timeouts seem to be some logical changes to help protect the players. Even if it takes away from the normality of high school basketball, it could still provide seniors their final season and give schools a chance to compete with teams already practicing in limited contact days.
Cross country runners don’t run with a mask on, and meets have been forced into running in smaller groups and several different flights of races during the IHSA’s state series.
I’d say the majority of runners in last Saturday’s McLeansboro Regional were fine with a longer day because it meant they could do what they love — run. Much like how I think winter sport athletes will adjust to any rule change or health measure because at the end of the day kids are resilient and want to play.
Nobody wants to kick off the new year under the same circumstances we’ve been in all of 2020. I honestly believe we have the potential to not be as ignorant as we have been with wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. At the end of the day it comes down to self sacrifice and the ability to hold one another accountable.
We can no longer be selfish when it comes to another human’s health and safety. Hopefully the winter months keep people inside and we can ride this pandemic out together so we can safely find a way back to the normalcy we all strive for.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
