Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Finding a way to normalcy

The United States recently hit its highest daily number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. It seems the worries we had for this virus moving into the colder months might be true after all.

According to the Washington Post, there were at least 82,900 new infections recorded on Oct. 23 which surpassed the previous record set during the summertime across the Sun Belt. Head north and Illinois has seen an uptick in the number of cases (389K) and deaths (9,860) over the past month or so.

It led the Illinois Department of Public Health to change high school basketball from a medium risk sport to high risk; leaving winter sports undetermined for many coaches and athletes. It’s a tough pill to swallow considering U.S. citizens have had eight months to take this virus more seriously.

What happens when it gets colder outside...people get sick. Why during a pandemic must we disregard wearing protective masks, social distancing and washing our hands like we already should be doing. It’s called ignorance.

This conversation has always been bigger than any individual. Just because you don’t get sick or know someone that has tested positive doesn’t mean the virus isn’t real.