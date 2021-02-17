Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Finke ready to lead Murphysboro

Kuba, Austin and Calvon Clemons will be some key components out of the backfield in 2021, according to Finke. Devon Clemons will fill in at fullback while Finke can make plays using his legs as well.

“If nobody is open I’m going to scramble and make something happen,” said Finke. “It’s nothing new this year… I feel like I’ve always had high expectations for myself. It’s a recurring mindset.”

Without a State Series this season, Finke will focus on bringing another conference title to Murphysboro, highlighting quarterback Austin Brown and coach Justin Groves in Benton as a team to watch out for in the SIRR-Ohio.

He’ll also have the chance of playing alongside his younger brother, Ethan Finke, a sophomore that could earn playing time at halfback, middle linebacker and safety.

The Finke brothers exchanged one hand off last season in a game against Du Quoin and Ethan ran it for 20 yards.

“It was his first varsity run and I hope we get to do it again,” said Finke. “I feel like he’ll see some time on varsity this season and playing on the same team as him is awesome, honestly.

“A lot of brothers fight but it’s allowed me to look back at playing catch in the yard when we were younger.”