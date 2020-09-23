Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Getting one percent better each day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in Central Illinois just 15 miles south of Peoria, I was raised to be a Chicago sports fan. I found myself watching the Bulls or Cubs play on the living room television without really acknowledging that any other teams existed.

The first baseball stadium my father took me to was Guaranteed Rate Field. We met up with my uncle to watch Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Indians. I remember being so excited to watch someone with Thomas’ nickname swing a baseball bat, but the experience also opened up my eyes to Clevelands' first baseman Jim Thome.

Thome was inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2008. He grew up in Peoria. He has several nicknames but I think the one I like the most is "The Pride of Peoria." Thome is still one of my grandfather’s favorite players and some odd years later, the three of us actually met at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria — turns out Thome is as interested in fishing as my grandfather, which I didn’t think was possible.

Two of my favorite things about sports are the memories they create, and the amount of history there is to learn. The more I learn about a sports history, the better I feel about myself.