Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Getting one percent better each day

Growing up in Central Illinois just 15 miles south of Peoria, I was raised to be a Chicago sports fan. I found myself watching the Bulls or Cubs play on the living room television without really acknowledging that any other teams existed.
The first baseball stadium my father took me to was Guaranteed Rate Field. We met up with my uncle to watch Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cleveland Indians. I remember being so excited to watch someone with Thomas’ nickname swing a baseball bat, but the experience also opened up my eyes to Clevelands' first baseman Jim Thome.
Thome was inducted into Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2008. He grew up in Peoria. He has several nicknames but I think the one I like the most is "The Pride of Peoria." Thome is still one of my grandfather’s favorite players and some odd years later, the three of us actually met at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria — turns out Thome is as interested in fishing as my grandfather, which I didn’t think was possible.
Two of my favorite things about sports are the memories they create, and the amount of history there is to learn. The more I learn about a sports history, the better I feel about myself.
As a kid, my first two sports were baseball and basketball. I was not great at either sport but they brought me closer to my friends and family. After junior high, I went on to play other sports like football, cross country and track — except the only one I successfully played all four years in high school was football.
The Bears and Packers rivalry always came alive during family holidays, but I felt out of the loop. I was a kid occupying my time with Michael Jordan and Sammy Sosa before my father actually sat me down to learn the game of football. I quickly became familiar with the hitting style’s of Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs, the fumble enforcer Charles Tillman and the blazing kick returning skills of Devin Hester.
I was hooked. Still am to this day.
When I woke up Wednesday, Sept. 23, I came to find out that Gale Sayers died at the age of 77. Sayers was always one of those All-Time Greats that had ever stepped foot on Soldier Field. He was drafted one spot after Dick Butkus in the 1964 NFL Draft and nicknamed the ‘Kansas Comet’ for a reason. All he needed was 18 inches of daylight.
I never did my due diligence of learning more about Sayers’ historic career when he was still living. Admitting this to myself now, I’m realizing there are plenty of sports icons I need to learn more about — heck, I claim to be a “Bears Fan” and haven’t seen Brian’s Song yet.
Actor Billy Dee Williams’ portrayal of Sayers in the 1971 sports-drama is still one movie my friends are shocked I haven’t seen. I have a film collection of about 660 movies so this is a big deal for me. The older I get the more classic’s I realize I haven’t seen, and as we approach Halloween a few I plan on checking off are: The Exorcist (1973), Poltergeist (1982) and the first Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).
Learning is self improvement. I’d known about Sayers football career my entire life before learning that he also used to be an Athletic Director at SIU. I’d known about films like Stand By Me (1986) and Goodfellas (1990) that took me 26 years to finally watch, but as we’ve all heard at one point in our lives: it’s better late than never.
I spoke with Marion’s first-year girls basketball coach Casey Rose the other day and he described his coaching style as getting one percent better each day. I’d heard that saying once before and I think it’s an important one to live by.
