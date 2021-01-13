Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Having Zach Miller in Massac County equals success

Welcome all, to another week where I realized how old I was on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

I made the responsible decision of setting up a vision exam about a week ago and today I ordered my first pair of glasses. This is significant news because a) it led to me discovering a new column topic and b) I used to wear glasses when I was a kid until I simply stopped wearing them.

That decision remains in the gray area of my memory where I assume I did it because I didn’t like the responsibility of wearing glasses. That has since changed now at the age of 26 and complaining about tired eyes to my girlfriend on a daily basis.

The new column topic I came up with today will be named “Lost Quotes,” a subcategory for me to share quotes from interviews that either get lost in the shuffle or didn’t make a story. These quotes will come from coaches, athletes, all-time sports legends (that I hope to meet soon), etc.

This week's entry comes to us from Massac County volleyball coach Zach Miller. Miller is entering his 15th season with the Lady Patriots; he has a 346-144 record and five regional championships in the previous seven seasons.