Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Herrin tennis program is no longer an underdog

If you considered the Herrin girls tennis team an underdog before Monday’s thrilling upset victory over Carbondale, then you would have had a pretty good reason to think that.
You can point to the fact that, before Monday, the Herrin tennis program had never beaten Carbondale — boys or girls — in 15 seasons. You could also ask, what has coach Matt Snell been putting in the water that finally helped his Lady Tigers shake that daunting monkey off their back?
The answer to the question is a little lemon juice ... but, more importantly, it’s the senior leadership his squad possesses. Seven seniors have shown true commitment and determination for Herrin, which Snell believes gave his team the edge on Monday in a narrow 5-4 victory.
“We always set out a goal to beat Carbondale and Marion,” Snell said on the phone Wednesday. “It’s been a very difficult hump for this program to get over and there’s a mental obstacle to it.
“This year it made the girls more focused in practice leading up to it. That got us to the point where we finally knew that we could beat them.”
Snell’s loaded senior group features Jaylan Blake, Kelby Weber, Breanna Nesler, Karlie Hale, Alexis Jordan, Elizabeth Waybright and Hayley Franklin.
The group didn’t have a conference match and, like many, won’t have a chance at a state championship in the COVID era — only making Friday’s sectional match that more meaningful.
“My underclassmen have had a group of seniors that are leaders on and off the court with preparation,” said Snell. “They’ve all participated in camps and tournaments to make themselves better tennis players. The younger girls see that and get the idea that that’s what needs to be done.”
Herrin’s roster next season will undoubtedly look different without the seven seniors, and potentially junior Presli Karnes since making her way over from volleyball. Snell believes he has 2 to 3 incoming freshmen that have participated in camps at the younger levels, but replacing a senior group so instrumental to changing Herrin’s culture won’t be easy.
Weber on Monday won her singles match against Carbondale’s Longmei Ge before teaming up with Nesler to take down Shreya Patel and Jessie Harper in doubles. Leading the pack for her team like she has her entire career.
Freshman Skylar Moore headlines the Lady Terriers' bright future under coach Mike Butler and his talented program. Moore won the conference at Centralia last weekend in her No. 1 singles match, and seems to be only getting better with confidence.
Carbondale is expected to add more talent to an already young and exciting core group of players over the next few seasons — which hasn’t gone unnoticed for Snell.
“Carbondale is always good,” said Snell. “Moore, Patel and Harper are all really good players. I think our senior experience was our biggest advantage in beating them, while our fifth and sixth girls put us over the top.
“From what I hear, Carbondale has a really talented eighth grader coming in who is Skylar Moore’s sister. I don’t know the truth to this, but some say she could end up being better than Skylar.”
Moore seems to be the real deal for Carbondale. Don’t let her shy demeanor fool you because her on the court presence is a stone cold killer. I was able to interview the freshman after the Lady Terriers' second-place finish in conference. Moore seems to have that ‘it’ factor...that Mamba Mentality — R.I.P. Kobe Bryant.
Which is what made it that much more impressive when Snell sent me a text on Monday to let me know about his team's victory. When it comes to ‘it’ factor, Snell has that in the way he coaches his team.
Herrin is a collective unit that has a coaching staff just as dedicated as its athletes. I saw this firsthand earlier in the season when Snell offered assistance to Blake in a home contest against Carmi-White County and Mount Carmel.
They’ll have the home advantage again at sectionals against Carbondale, Marion, Benton, Carmi-White County, Mount Carmel, Fairfield, Mount Vernon and an individual from Vienna. With plenty of notable talent in this contest, Herrin will look to ride a hot streak and come away champions — but nevermore as the underdog.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
