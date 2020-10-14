Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Herrin tennis program is no longer an underdog

“My underclassmen have had a group of seniors that are leaders on and off the court with preparation,” said Snell. “They’ve all participated in camps and tournaments to make themselves better tennis players. The younger girls see that and get the idea that that’s what needs to be done.”

Herrin’s roster next season will undoubtedly look different without the seven seniors, and potentially junior Presli Karnes since making her way over from volleyball. Snell believes he has 2 to 3 incoming freshmen that have participated in camps at the younger levels, but replacing a senior group so instrumental to changing Herrin’s culture won’t be easy.

Weber on Monday won her singles match against Carbondale’s Longmei Ge before teaming up with Nesler to take down Shreya Patel and Jessie Harper in doubles. Leading the pack for her team like she has her entire career.

Freshman Skylar Moore headlines the Lady Terriers' bright future under coach Mike Butler and his talented program. Moore won the conference at Centralia last weekend in her No. 1 singles match, and seems to be only getting better with confidence.

Carbondale is expected to add more talent to an already young and exciting core group of players over the next few seasons — which hasn’t gone unnoticed for Snell.