Sports Column | Braden Fogal: How 'The Green Mile' still applies to us and sports

Edgecomb, a guard on death row, is confronted with his duty of putting Coffey, an innocent man accused of rape and murder, in the electric chair. Coffey tries to put Edgecomb at peace with one of the saddest character monologues I’ve ever heard.

In Coffey’s closing line he says, “Mostly I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. I’m tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world everyday. There’s too much of it.”

That was one of those moments in film where I could relate to the current situation. People being ugly to each other, the pain we feel and hear in the world everyday, there really is too much of it. That’s why I believe it’s better to learn from it and try to shed more positive light on the world.

Open a door for someone. Compliment a stranger. Offer to buy a family member or friend a coffee. It all comes down to putting others before ourselves to make the world a better place. There is still too much racial division in this country and one place we can all make a positive impact towards a solution is with what we’re teaching children.

I salute the Illinois High School Association for adding a policy to further protect students against hate speech and harassment. The IHSA’s website announced this policy on Aug. 31. I wrote a story after interviewing local coaches on the matter.