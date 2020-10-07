Sports Column | Braden Fogal: How 'The Green Mile' still applies to us and sports

I think there is something to say about how a classic film such as ‘The Green Mile’ should influence our behavior towards others in sports and life in general moving forward.
After covering the Class 1A boys golf regional in West Frankfort on Tuesday I decided to finish off my evening with director Frank Darabont’s 1999 film based on the Stephen King novel. I came in knowing the movie had both a great cast and one tragic ending, and after FaceTiming my girlfriend she was shocked it was my first time seeing it.
I am guilty of waiting longer than I should to watch what most people would consider ‘must-watch films,’ and I’ll spare you of others I have on my viewing list. When I go to pick out a movie it’s a challenge all on its own because there are movies I want to watch, and then there are movies that should probably take precedence over others.
I paid $1 for ‘The Green Mile’ from a thrift store down the road that I stop in from time to time. I’ve seen people draw movie names out of a hat to choose what they should watch, but I normally just enter them on the Wheel Decide website and have it choose for me.
Without spoiling too much, I assume most people have seen this film but I’ll try to mind the cave dwellers like myself. There’s a moment in the third act of the film between Tom Hanks’ character Paul Edgecomb and the late Michael Clarke Duncan’s portrayal of John Coffey — like the drink, only not spelled the same.
Edgecomb, a guard on death row, is confronted with his duty of putting Coffey, an innocent man accused of rape and murder, in the electric chair. Coffey tries to put Edgecomb at peace with one of the saddest character monologues I’ve ever heard.
In Coffey’s closing line he says, “Mostly I’m tired of people being ugly to each other. I’m tired of all the pain I feel and hear in the world everyday. There’s too much of it.”
That was one of those moments in film where I could relate to the current situation. People being ugly to each other, the pain we feel and hear in the world everyday, there really is too much of it. That’s why I believe it’s better to learn from it and try to shed more positive light on the world.
Open a door for someone. Compliment a stranger. Offer to buy a family member or friend a coffee. It all comes down to putting others before ourselves to make the world a better place. There is still too much racial division in this country and one place we can all make a positive impact towards a solution is with what we’re teaching children.
I salute the Illinois High School Association for adding a policy to further protect students against hate speech and harassment. The IHSA’s website announced this policy on Aug. 31. I wrote a story after interviewing local coaches on the matter.
Most coaches hadn’t seen the news yet, which is why I feel it’s an important subject to touch on. I have yet to see racism or harassment in high school sports during my year and a half here with The Southern, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.
A movie that is 21 years old sheds light on issues that our country still struggles with when we are all equal. There should be no divide based on a human’s skin color, religion, ethnicity, political stance, or body shape because we are all one.
We are all facing our own battles and this might sound like a broken record to some, but we never know what each person is going through. That’s why it’s important to learn and educate ourselves to focus on a better tomorrow.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
