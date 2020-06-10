Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Implementing crowd noise in stadiums

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has been quite the topic of discussion ever since the NBA decided to suspend the 2019-20 season back on March 11. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first domino to fall after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and a ripple effect began.

Nearly three months removed from the NBA’s cancellation, sports fans have been given hope after the league announced a 22-team plan to resume the season on July 31 at Walt Disney World. It really is the happiest place on earth.

At least when the NBA Finals come around and Doris Burke is interviewing the Finals MVP, sports fans can tune in to see if that player still wants to take his family to Disney. I also pause when I say that “sports fans” will be excited once the NBA returns because isn’t it more so just "basketball fans" that are excited? The general public seems to be lukewarm about players such as James Harden and LeBron James after their ongoing Oscar performances of pleading officials for yet another non-contact layup.

There is no time to debate that because this is a step in the right direction for all sports to make their glorious return. Whether you’re a fan of water polo, professional badminton, or the oddly satisfying Cornhole (sorry, “bags”) World Championship held on ESPN.