Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Implementing crowd noise in stadiums

COVID-19 has been quite the topic of discussion ever since the NBA decided to suspend the 2019-20 season back on March 11. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first domino to fall after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and a ripple effect began.
Nearly three months removed from the NBA’s cancellation, sports fans have been given hope after the league announced a 22-team plan to resume the season on July 31 at Walt Disney World. It really is the happiest place on earth.
At least when the NBA Finals come around and Doris Burke is interviewing the Finals MVP, sports fans can tune in to see if that player still wants to take his family to Disney. I also pause when I say that “sports fans” will be excited once the NBA returns because isn’t it more so just "basketball fans" that are excited? The general public seems to be lukewarm about players such as James Harden and LeBron James after their ongoing Oscar performances of pleading officials for yet another non-contact layup.
There is no time to debate that because this is a step in the right direction for all sports to make their glorious return. Whether you’re a fan of water polo, professional badminton, or the oddly satisfying Cornhole (sorry, “bags”) World Championship held on ESPN.
But seriously, how will the NBA, NFL, MLB and all these other sports decide to implement fan noise into stadiums? I say that if fans aren’t allowed into stadiums due to social distancing safety measures, then the only other option we have at this point is to fill the seats with stuffed animals. I know most of you are reading this like, “What!? Braden that’s literally the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard in the entirety of my entire life.”
You say that now but I promise you that this is a real thing I saw on Twitter. Compliments of a baseball game held in South Korea between the Hanhwa Eagles and NC Dinos with stuffed creatures such as Pikachu, Spongebob, Patrick, Winnie the Pooh and Stitch all chilling in the seats behind home plate.
Can you imagine the number of pitcher balks in that situation? This is a wonderful idea that I hope the MLB implements once their season finally gets underway.That’s only if the league can afford 45,538 stuffed animals because as we all know that baseball “isn’t very profitable,” according to Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr.
We’ve already seen the NFL suggest pumping crowd noise into stadiums, which could make for an interesting alternative. My only fear is that...so you know when television shows rely heavily on laugh tracks because the material really isn’t that funny? (hire better writers, maybe?) I feel the pumped in crowd noise would feel rather forced, but hopefully I’m wrong.
I thought Desean Jackson, wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles, had an interesting suggestion of putting microphones into the helmets of every player on the field. That way we can hear all the nice things full-grown men have to say to each other when violently trying to harm one another.
Yes, I’m looking at you Myles Garrett.
But, as much slack as the Cleveland Browns fan base has received throughout the years, it can’t be much worse than being a Detroit Lions or Buffalo Bills fan. I learned the other day that the Lions have had only one playoff victory since 1960, and during some research came across T.J. Berka’s ESPN list of worst fan bases across all sports.
Only leaving the Bills sitting No. 2 on that list behind the Sacramento Kings. For those of you that weren’t aware, the Bills made it to the Super Bowl in every season from 1990-93 and lost every single one of them. They are the only team in history to play in four straight Super Bowls.
Even the Miami Dolphins made it to three in a row from ‘71-’73.
I have a friend named Zach who is a Dolphins fan and he had two suggestions for implementing crowd noise into stadiums. The first idea being live streaming fans from either tailgates or local bars, which could be both entertaining and dangerous.
The second idea being holograms which only made me think of Princess Leia’s hologram message to Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope.
