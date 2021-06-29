Sports Column | Braden Fogal: It's time to appreciate having grandparents at games

I’m almost a decade removed from competing in high school sports and the memories I cherish now are different from what I could have predicted back then.
I wasn’t the type of athlete who owned multiple school records, unless you count spiked footballs, in which I have two of those. No, I spent two years on the basketball team laughing it up with my friends and four years under the Friday Night Lights playing in two tight end sets.
My basketball archetype was a 6-foot-3, 170-pound Stephen Curry wannabe. Working in the low post just wasn’t my style, I preferred pulling up for 3's from the volleyball line with a shooting style I like to call the “crooked corkscrew.” But hey, sometimes that thing was pure.
While I never quite made it to the NBA, I will never forget turning around from my cozy bench spot and seeing my grandmother in attendance. Connie always brought a warm smile and showed up to games knowing darn well her grandson wouldn’t play unless it was a blowout.
Her presence brought me comfort and I think that's very underrated in life in general. We often forget how cool grandparents are — yes, I said it. When I was growing up, I would always grow tired of my parents’ house rules and look forward to time with grandma and grandpa. Holidays meant I was getting fed and that my parents were back under their own parental guidance — ha, I would say.
Sports fans got an example of this last week when a 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson raced up the stands to hug her grandmother after winning the 100 meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Not only was that a heartwarming moment to watch, but a true testament to the importance of family support and sacrifice.
Everybody goes through difficult times, but it’s loved ones like grandparents who are there to pick you up, brush you off and make you a PB&J sandwich. I can’t count the number of times I tried faking being sick as a child just so I could ditch school. On the days my mother gave in just to shut me up, it was one quick phone call to Connie for Gatorade, Sprite and Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup.
Grandparents were the original DoorDash and Postmates food delivery services, we just didn’t know it then. It’s not like grandparents demand a five-star rating. I used to think helping Connie set up garage sales and antique stands was her form of free child labor, but looking back on it now, she probably just wanted to spend time with me and I owed her at least that.
I’m going to sound older than 27 when I say this, but I hope kids these days appreciate having grandparents. When they take you out to Bob Evans or a local pub for half price tacos, put your phone down and listen to them because they’ve seen a whole lot more and know a lot more than you probably ever will.
Trust me, because our time on this earth is never long enough. Connie passed away three years ago and I cherish the memories and life lessons she gave me.
Especially the one about always being there for a grandson with a janky jumper.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.