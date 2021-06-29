Sports Column | Braden Fogal: It's time to appreciate having grandparents at games

Sports fans got an example of this last week when a 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson raced up the stands to hug her grandmother after winning the 100 meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Not only was that a heartwarming moment to watch, but a true testament to the importance of family support and sacrifice.

Everybody goes through difficult times, but it’s loved ones like grandparents who are there to pick you up, brush you off and make you a PB&J sandwich. I can’t count the number of times I tried faking being sick as a child just so I could ditch school. On the days my mother gave in just to shut me up, it was one quick phone call to Connie for Gatorade, Sprite and Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup.

Grandparents were the original DoorDash and Postmates food delivery services, we just didn’t know it then. It’s not like grandparents demand a five-star rating. I used to think helping Connie set up garage sales and antique stands was her form of free child labor, but looking back on it now, she probably just wanted to spend time with me and I owed her at least that.