Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Lessons from Coach Herrin

A few weeks ago I had the honor of speaking with legendary basketball coach Rich Herrin over the phone. That Friday afternoon brought rain and the same all-too-familiar dreary feeling of staring at gray skies outside of my living room window.
The one bright spot of that day came when I spoke with Rich about life and the game of basketball. It was a lot like having a conversation with my grandfather because I caught myself sitting there just listening and soaking in all the stories that Rich was willing to share.
The original phone call was to speak with Rich on his coaching days at Benton High School before carrying that same winning spirit and leadership to SIU. Rich spoke a lot about the difficulties of recruiting basketball players to come play in Carbondale, and in fact the recruiting process required quite a bit of sacrifice.
In January of 1985, Rich made numerous trips to St. Louis in order to try and lure athletes to join his basketball program. Rich knew he wasn’t going to recruit them all, but was disappointed when 27 days away from home resulted in recruiting not a single one of them.
Sacrifice is one of three words I took away from my conversation with Rich. The other two being perseverance and his gratefulness to the game of basketball.
The job became easier once Rich got over the hump of recruiting players. That perseverance paid off between 1988-95 when Herrin’s Salukis posted six 20-plus win seasons to lead SIU to four NIT tournaments and three NCAA tournament bids.
Now, I’ve always been fascinated by coaches and believe every coach has a secret to their success. I knew heading into the conversation that Rich would be doing most of the talking, which was completely fine with me as a reporter. My only obligation was to shut up and listen carefully so I didn’t miss any major or minor detail.
“The teams I coached were never the biggest of teams,” Rich said. “Playing behind those 6-foot-11 and 7-foot centers was challenging. The trick is to take the lob away and the dunk.”
Now you can leave this column saying you learned something.
I treated my conversation with Rich with that same amount of respect. I made phone calls to family members just to express how cool I thought it was to speak with the same man that coached former Chicago Bulls head coach Doug Collins.
Normally my weekly column involves some little tidbit of me being a Chicago sports fan, so you’re probably already aware of my love and hate relationship with the Bears, Cubs and Bulls. The Michael Jordan 10-part documentary, “The Last Dance,” showcased a young Collins coaching an even younger MJ before Phil Jackson replaced Collins as the Bulls head coach in 1989.
Jordan spoke about his love of playing for Collins in the documentary, which I took as a testament to Collins’ high school playing days under Herrin. I’ve always been a huge fan of Jordan. The one downside of my age is that I was born when Jordan first retired from the NBA before returning in 1995, which would wind up being the back-end of his playing career.
So, I took that phone call with Rich and asked him one sort of guilty pleasure question towards the end of our conversation: What can you tell me about coaching Doug Collins in high school?
“Doug was always a hard worker and a self-made player,” Rich answered. “He didn’t play regularly until he was a senior, which came by working hard and getting better as an individual.”
Rich described all of his teams as hard working groups who strived to get bigger and stronger. Collins was just one of those late developers.
It’s incredible how much a simple phone call can change your outlook on a lot of things. Rich suffered a stroke in July of 2019, but at 87-years-old he continues to persevere and be a mentor to many, including me.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
