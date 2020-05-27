Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Lessons from Coach Herrin

Now, I’ve always been fascinated by coaches and believe every coach has a secret to their success. I knew heading into the conversation that Rich would be doing most of the talking, which was completely fine with me as a reporter. My only obligation was to shut up and listen carefully so I didn’t miss any major or minor detail.

“The teams I coached were never the biggest of teams,” Rich said. “Playing behind those 6-foot-11 and 7-foot centers was challenging. The trick is to take the lob away and the dunk.”

Now you can leave this column saying you learned something.

I treated my conversation with Rich with that same amount of respect. I made phone calls to family members just to express how cool I thought it was to speak with the same man that coached former Chicago Bulls head coach Doug Collins.

Normally my weekly column involves some little tidbit of me being a Chicago sports fan, so you’re probably already aware of my love and hate relationship with the Bears, Cubs and Bulls. The Michael Jordan 10-part documentary, “The Last Dance,” showcased a young Collins coaching an even younger MJ before Phil Jackson replaced Collins as the Bulls head coach in 1989.