Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking at the SIRR division swap

On Tuesday, I was making the drive to McLeansboro to cover a Black Diamond battle between volleyball juggernaut Fairfield (13-0) and Hamilton County when my phone rang.
I was happy to see Bucky Dent’s name pop up on my phone. I answered safely, remembering I was behind the wheel, putting Mr. Dent on speaker and he informed me that the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference made a blockbuster trade that sent Carterville to the Ohio Division for the Mississippi Division to acquire Benton and West Frankfort.
Fast forward; I covered volleyball, watched Fairfield roll past Hamilton County in a two-set sweep and today, Wednesday, April 7, I’ve had time to sit with the SIRR’s decision and speak with four school administrators involved.
My sources tell me that all member schools of the SIRR are pleased with the decision. It appears to be a collective effort set to keep everybody happy and maintain the competitiveness that fans have grown to appreciate throughout the years.
The Mississippi division has the upperhand with six member schools compared to Ohio’s five, but the Ohio now owns the five highest enrolled schools with the addition of Carterville. A school that has dominated in competition over recent years, especially that Lady Lions basketball squad that seems to grow talent on trees.
Now, the big question remains: will the SIRR bring in a 12th school to join the Ohio? Will it be a rumored school like Mount Carmel currently competing in the Big Eight Conference that makes the jump over? We’ll have to wait and see.
The important thing to focus on now is that the SIRR has come to an agreement and no school was completely removed. Those rumors came to my attention in December of 2020 when I received word that a couple schools were trying to start a new conference and remove three other members.
I’m still not sure how that would have been feasible, but those decisions also come from people with much larger checking accounts than mine.
That dust has since settled and now us sports fans and reporters have some new rivalries to talk about. The change won’t be happening until the 2023-24 school year, but Ohio schools like Herrin with enrollment numbers around 766 welcome new competitors like Carterville with enrollment digits around 618 entering the ring.
Loyal Ohio fans can still keep up with the Benton and West Frankfort rivalry because it’ll still be going on, just in a different division.
I enjoy playing games like Madden that sometimes makes me want to launch my controller straight into my wall. I’m also a yearly fantasy football manager that appreciates a good trade, and this trade by the SIRR gives Southern Illinois some excitement.
Unfortunately, I don’t foresee player trades happening anytime soon. Can you imagine a competing school going all-in on forming a Super Team like the NBA has trademarked over the years? That would be crazy, but a wrench is thrown into that idea because Southern Illinois doesn’t have a LeBron James...not yet at least.
Overall, I like the decision made by the SIRR and look forward to seeing how competition unfolds two years from now. Perhaps, by then I’ll have the bluetooth linked between my car and cell phone so I can enjoy HandsFree calling like most people have been smart enough to set up.
