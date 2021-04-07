Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking at the SIRR division swap

The important thing to focus on now is that the SIRR has come to an agreement and no school was completely removed. Those rumors came to my attention in December of 2020 when I received word that a couple schools were trying to start a new conference and remove three other members.

I’m still not sure how that would have been feasible, but those decisions also come from people with much larger checking accounts than mine.

That dust has since settled and now us sports fans and reporters have some new rivalries to talk about. The change won’t be happening until the 2023-24 school year, but Ohio schools like Herrin with enrollment numbers around 766 welcome new competitors like Carterville with enrollment digits around 618 entering the ring.

Loyal Ohio fans can still keep up with the Benton and West Frankfort rivalry because it’ll still be going on, just in a different division.

I enjoy playing games like Madden that sometimes makes me want to launch my controller straight into my wall. I’m also a yearly fantasy football manager that appreciates a good trade, and this trade by the SIRR gives Southern Illinois some excitement.