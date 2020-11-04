Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking back and ahead on cross country

“I think me and Teel are really going to push the pace next year in the sectional, and we’re really going to push off each other these next four years…it’s going to be great,” Genisio said in Swansea.

Teel and Nalley are two runners I look forward to interviewing more over the coming years. Now that Benton’s Reece Johnson is set to graduate following a third-place finish in Belleville, I’ll be interested to see who steps up as the next best interviewee. It will be tough to replace Johnson’s wit and positivity that leads him to believe Genisio will finish as the best runner Benton has ever seen.

“I’m going to give Gavin a lot of credit,” Johnson said at sectionals. “He ran a really smart race and has come a long way from falling in the pond at West Frankfort. Gavin just turned 15 and at the regionals; I just sat there and thought, I’m four years older than him. He has so much potential and it’s been fun to mentor him.”

I caught up with Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick after the Indians placed first in their Class 1A sectional. I had only spoken with Kirkpatrick over the phone prior to that conversation, so it was nice finally putting a face to the voice. Without even saying anything about interviewing Johnson prior to him, Kirkpatrick brought up Johnson’s performance and the fact that you’ll never meet a better kid to interview.