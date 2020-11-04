Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Looking back and ahead on cross country

Shortly after the door closed on this year's cross country season it quickly struck me that I wouldn’t be able to interview runners again until fall of 2021.
Some of my favorite memories from this season have been interviewing these “seasoned” freshmen runners which Marion coach Eli Baker used to describe his freshman runner, Dylon Nalley, before the Wildcats’ Class 2A Sectional in Olney.
Like this one, there have been many quotes I haven’t found a way to fit into some of my stories this year. Whether it’s not getting them to blend in with the context of a story, or just a time crunch of getting my recap in by deadline.
No excuses though - that’s why I have this column - to speak freely and provide insightful takes on some of Southern Illinois’ best interviewees. Freshmen like Benton’s Gavin Genisio, who placed second at the Class 1A Althoff Sectional in Swansea, don't have the same issue addressing the press as I would have when I was a freshman.
The older I get the more out of shape I find myself in compared to some of these kids running five-minute miles. I ran a 7:30 mile this week while desperately staring at my watch waiting for that final 0.1 mile to register. It made me think, how do people run marathons...let alone three miles.
Runners like Genisio and Pinckneyville freshman Isaac Teel are set to dominate cross country in years to come with times that will continue making me feel old. There was a lot of buzz heading into sectionals surrounding the competition between Genisio and Teel. Genisio (15:56) spoke on that after outpacing Teel in fourth with a time of 16:10.
“I think me and Teel are really going to push the pace next year in the sectional, and we’re really going to push off each other these next four years…it’s going to be great,” Genisio said in Swansea.
Teel and Nalley are two runners I look forward to interviewing more over the coming years. Now that Benton’s Reece Johnson is set to graduate following a third-place finish in Belleville, I’ll be interested to see who steps up as the next best interviewee. It will be tough to replace Johnson’s wit and positivity that leads him to believe Genisio will finish as the best runner Benton has ever seen.
“I’m going to give Gavin a lot of credit,” Johnson said at sectionals. “He ran a really smart race and has come a long way from falling in the pond at West Frankfort. Gavin just turned 15 and at the regionals; I just sat there and thought, I’m four years older than him. He has so much potential and it’s been fun to mentor him.”
I caught up with Du Quoin coach Eric Kirkpatrick after the Indians placed first in their Class 1A sectional. I had only spoken with Kirkpatrick over the phone prior to that conversation, so it was nice finally putting a face to the voice. Without even saying anything about interviewing Johnson prior to him, Kirkpatrick brought up Johnson’s performance and the fact that you’ll never meet a better kid to interview.
Kirkpatrick has an upcoming senior in Landen Swiney that I interviewed once at Carterville earlier in the year. Swiney placed fifth in sectionals - missing Teel by one second - with fellow Indian, Nathan Smith, placing 17th as another weapon Kirkpatrick said he hopes to utilize in 2021.
“It was probably Swiney and Smith’s best races of the year. Landen had been chasing Teel all year, which is why Teel is a great runner because he wants to finish ahead of Landen just as much as Landen wants it too. I thought Nathan Smith had a great race, he’s come on strong to close out the season.”
My prediction is that next year’s cross country season will be more competitive than this season’s. I have no evidence to put behind that, it’s just a gut feeling.
Given the level of competition I witnessed this year between Carbondale’s Alex Partlow, Massac County’s Ansley Bailey and the aforementioned Marion Wildcats that will feature a deep roster including Nalley, I feel confident in saying that an offseason without restrictions could lead to better times and performances.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!