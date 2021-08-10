Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Marion/SIU WR Milligan gives advice for walk-ons

Those opportunities for Milligan have mostly come on special teams, but the former Wildcat prides himself on being a locker room guy that can lend experience to the newcomers.

On Monday, Milligan was tasked with speaking at the end of practice in a team huddle. As the fifth-year senior was told to continue speaking, Stone Labanowitz, another fifth-year senior, approached Milligan with a scholarship offer sheet that left No. 84 speechless while his teammates swarmed him in excitement.

“Every training camp practice (Coach Nick Hill) will call somebody up so the new guys can meet us,” Milligan said. “I said my piece and then proceeded to go take my knee before coach told me to keep going. I started to catch wind of what was going on and when I saw Stone come up, that’s when I knew.”

The video of Milligan’s moment can be found on the Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) Twitter page. After the celebration, Milligan called his parents to let them know their help was no longer needed.

“The first thing I told my mom was ‘I don’t think you have to pay for me any more’. She was like, ‘OMG’, and then my dad texted me after seeing the video and told me how proud he was.”

It all started with a promise.