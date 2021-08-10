Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Marion/SIU WR Milligan gives advice for walk-ons

There’s a story in all of us that begins with a childhood dream.
And for Hunter Milligan, that dream was to grow up and play college football for the SIU Salukis. A vision that Milligan first understood as a 7-year-old when he dressed up as a Saluki football player for Halloween.
“I had always dreamt about playing at SIU,” Milligan said. “There weren’t any big pro sports teams around growing up so as a kid I would go to Saluki games.”
Milligan graduated from Marion High School in 2017, where he played football as a wide receiver for Wildcats coach Kerry Martin. Milligan received college offers from smaller schools out of high school, including a walk-on offer from a program away from home, but ultimately chose to follow his dream at SIU as a walk-on freshman.
From there, the 6-foot, 185-pound receiver earned some academic money, student loans, and payment help from his parents (Kim Goddard and Mike Milligan) to pursue a finance degree and play football. Milligan ended up playing as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when he logged two games before increasing his playing time as a sophomore and junior. Now a senior, the journeyman remembers what those early days as a college freshman were like.
“I was basically a tackling dummy on the practice team when I redshirted my first year,” Milligan said. “It was a year to develop and learn the system. Almost 90% of freshmen end up redshirting, but I’ve definitely gotten more opportunities on Saturdays as the years go on.”
Those opportunities for Milligan have mostly come on special teams, but the former Wildcat prides himself on being a locker room guy that can lend experience to the newcomers.
On Monday, Milligan was tasked with speaking at the end of practice in a team huddle. As the fifth-year senior was told to continue speaking, Stone Labanowitz, another fifth-year senior, approached Milligan with a scholarship offer sheet that left No. 84 speechless while his teammates swarmed him in excitement.
“Every training camp practice (Coach Nick Hill) will call somebody up so the new guys can meet us,” Milligan said. “I said my piece and then proceeded to go take my knee before coach told me to keep going. I started to catch wind of what was going on and when I saw Stone come up, that’s when I knew.”
The video of Milligan’s moment can be found on the Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) Twitter page. After the celebration, Milligan called his parents to let them know their help was no longer needed.
“The first thing I told my mom was ‘I don’t think you have to pay for me any more’. She was like, ‘OMG’, and then my dad texted me after seeing the video and told me how proud he was.”
It all started with a promise.
“Coach Hill has always said he’ll take care of me and he kept his word. You see the video and it looks like everybody likes me, and that’s something I pride myself on," Milligan said. "I try to be a leader and show others the culture.”
Milligan described the moment as “difficult to put into words.” He was also reluctant to call the scholarship a "reward."
If you ask coach Martin in Marion, Milligan earned the scholarship through hard work, and it’s only paying off.
“I’m really proud of Hunter’s persistence and hard work through this process,” said Martin. “Absolutely no surprise that he has earned this. He left a great legacy at Marion and I know his character and work ethic are leaving one at SIU.”
The legacy Milligan is still writing will likely spark a childhood dream in another future college walk-on. His advice to those willing to listen: “All you need is a foot in the door and you can do the rest if you really want.”
BRADEN FOGAL covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com or by calling 618-351-5178.