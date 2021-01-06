Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County girls lead SICA All-South golf teams

The Southern Illinois Coaches Association announced its picks for the 2020-21 All-South Golf team on Tuesday. Here’s what you missed.

In Class 1A, the Massac County Lady Patriots stole the show with five golfers named to the All-South team. Senior’s Lily Conkle, McKinnley Korte, and Alexis Frazine were joined by sophomore Josie Walker and freshman Elise Coakle on a day that left first year coach Mallory McVey smiling.

“The thing about that group of ladies is that they’re all extremely hardworking,” McVey said on the phone Tuesday. “I have to make them take days off because they’re always out there on the weekends practicing when they’re not already practicing before and after matches.”

McVey added that she sometimes calls her players just to make sure they’re not golfing. A burden very few coaches are blessed with.

“If I wrote down on paper the ‘perfect kids to coach’ they would all be on there,” she said.

The Lady Patriots left their mark on the postseason when they were crowned regional champions at Hickory Ridge Golf Course during the fall. They then advanced to the Salem Sectional where they capped off the season with a third-place finish.