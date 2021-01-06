Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Massac County girls lead SICA All-South golf teams

The Southern Illinois Coaches Association announced its picks for the 2020-21 All-South Golf team on Tuesday. Here’s what you missed.
In Class 1A, the Massac County Lady Patriots stole the show with five golfers named to the All-South team. Senior’s Lily Conkle, McKinnley Korte, and Alexis Frazine were joined by sophomore Josie Walker and freshman Elise Coakle on a day that left first year coach Mallory McVey smiling.
“The thing about that group of ladies is that they’re all extremely hardworking,” McVey said on the phone Tuesday. “I have to make them take days off because they’re always out there on the weekends practicing when they’re not already practicing before and after matches.”
McVey added that she sometimes calls her players just to make sure they’re not golfing. A burden very few coaches are blessed with.
“If I wrote down on paper the ‘perfect kids to coach’ they would all be on there,” she said.
The Lady Patriots left their mark on the postseason when they were crowned regional champions at Hickory Ridge Golf Course during the fall. They then advanced to the Salem Sectional where they capped off the season with a third-place finish.
As for McVey, it was her first year replacing Laurie Glass as Massac County’s new coach. The Lady Patriots were just a couple of years removed from winning a state title under Glass in the 2017-18 season and then a second-place finish at state the following year.
McVey felt like her first season coaching golf was a success. She had been used to coaching 7th and 8th grade basketball before this year after graduating from MCHS in 2008.
“Massac County always has a good program and it was basically handed down to me from Laurie Glass,” McVey said. “I always say coaching these girls is easy and that I just drive the bus.”
Senior leadership played a big part for the Lady Patriots in 2020. McVey called it an advantage for her other underclassmen to learn from going into next year.
Senior’s Delaney Williams and Izzy Hawes will try to fill the shoes of Conkle, Korte and Frazine next year. Conkle will attend Freed-Hardeman University following graduation and Korte will join her in Tennessee at Union University.
“Those three seniors have been to the state tournament, won sectionals and won regionals,” McVey said. “Seeing how they approach each match and each tournament helps out our kids. They see how to prepare and want to get better every single day.”
Whatever the next step is for McVey’s team, it seems they’ll make the best of it. A third-place finish at sectionals amidst a pandemic could be considered a down year through the eyes of highly-devoted fans in Metropolis, but the school has a long history of success that could prove doubters wrong.
“We always find a way to come back strong,” McVey said. “There have been years where the school even says we’ll have a down season. Then we prove ourselves wrong.”
Also joining the Class 1A girls All-South team was Okawville’s Chloe Kraus, Trico’s Kylie Bunselmeyer, Marissa’s Olivia Quigley, Carbondale’s Annie Shin, Anna-Jonesboro’s Marlee Smith, Carmi-White County's KaCee Fulkerson and Kaden Carter, and Hamilton County’s Abrahm Neal and Kylee Vaughan.
Showcasing the Class 1A boys team was Belleville Althoff’s Avery Irwin, Max Bruening and Parker Bruening. Joining them was Carmi-White County's Ty Barbre, Chester’s Jarrett James, West Frankfort’s Tyson Elko, Goreville’s A.J. Johnson, and Anna-Jonesboro’s Luke Lasley.
The Class 2A All-South teams were much smaller. On the boys side was Carbondale’s Ian Davis, Centralia’s Sam Beggs, Benton’s Cy Norman, and Harrisbug’s Andrew Bittle. For the girls was Marion’s Sarah Capel and Baylee Kelley.
