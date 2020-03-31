Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Memorable quotes leave lasting impression

Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi once said that, “if you don’t practice you don’t deserve to win.” Clearly Agassi and Iverson would not see eye to eye on that discussion, but the retired tennis pro did win eight Grand Slams, while Iverson fell short of his only NBA Finals appearance in 2001, so take that for what you will.

“God don’t give us nothing we can’t handle.” - Kobe Bryant via Instagram.

This quote being the most recent of the bunch, I remember scrolling through Instagram in early January and seeing a video of Bryant sending a positive message to a family whose mother had been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

The video went viral on Jan. 4 since originally being posted on Twitter by a Lakers fan, who goes by the name of Timbo Thymes. You can search the name online if you haven’t seen the video, but it is one of those heartfelt messages from Kobe that I will hold onto since his untimely death just 22 days after the video was posted.

“You beat cancer with how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.” - Stuart Scott