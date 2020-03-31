Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Memorable quotes leave lasting impression

Day 501 of quarantine ... or so that’s how it feels, and I’m beginning to recite memorable sports quotes throughout my life that have left a lasting impression on me. That lasting impression can be both heartfelt and humorous, but I have found great comfort in these quotes and maybe you can too.
“You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” - Wayne Gretzky
It was my freshman year of high school that I remember first seeing Gretzky’s quote printed on a motivational poster in the school gymnasium. However, the athlete they had associated with the quote on the poster was Michael Jordan, but that’s probably because more kids knew Jordan then Gretzky.
Gretzky’s words can be applied to any sport and even every day life because it’s a reminder that we can’t accomplish a goal if we never take a chance. Gretzky was so dominant that even if he never scored any of his 894 goals, he would still be the league’s all-time leading scorer with 1,963 assists. There’s a reason people compare Gretzky to Jordan as far as greatness goes in their respective sport.
“We talkin’ about practice.” - Allen Iverson
Even after 18 years I remember watching Iverson address the media after missing practices as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Iverson goes on to express that it wasn’t like he was skipping games, just practice, which to his credit is still one of the greatest guards basketball has ever seen.
Former professional tennis player Andre Agassi once said that, “if you don’t practice you don’t deserve to win.” Clearly Agassi and Iverson would not see eye to eye on that discussion, but the retired tennis pro did win eight Grand Slams, while Iverson fell short of his only NBA Finals appearance in 2001, so take that for what you will.
“God don’t give us nothing we can’t handle.” - Kobe Bryant via Instagram.
This quote being the most recent of the bunch, I remember scrolling through Instagram in early January and seeing a video of Bryant sending a positive message to a family whose mother had been diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.
The video went viral on Jan. 4 since originally being posted on Twitter by a Lakers fan, who goes by the name of Timbo Thymes. You can search the name online if you haven’t seen the video, but it is one of those heartfelt messages from Kobe that I will hold onto since his untimely death just 22 days after the video was posted.
“You beat cancer with how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.” - Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott brought a lot of fans to tears during his acceptance speech of the Jimmy V Award at the 2014 ESPY’s. Scott is best known for his radiant personality during his time on the late night edition of ESPN's SportsCenter, but what I remember about Scott the most is his bravery and strength.
I idolized the way that he held such a strong and positive demeanor on that stage in front of millions of people, but more importantly in front of his two daughters Sydni and Taelor. Scott’s book, “Every Day I Fight,” was a big help when dealing with my grandmother’s passing of cancer and I can’t recommend it enough.
“Who do you think you are? I am!” - Pete Weber
I can honestly say that I don’t remember the first time that I saw professional bowler Pete Weber go absolutely nuts after notching his fifth championship in the U.S. Open with a championship-clinching strike.
It is still to this day one of the most amusing catch phrases that I’ve ever seen from any professional athlete. The fact that it came from a sport such as bowling that doesn’t get as much social appreciation as other sports makes it a must add the next time you bowl a strike.
