Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nashville football winning despite tough schedule

Nashville football is 2-0 following Saturday’s 41-27 victory over SIRR Mississippi rival Carterville, but there’s no time to rest for Hornets coach Stephen Kozuszek.
The Hornets are tasked with Breese Mater Dei (2-0) this Saturday before returning home to face Du Quoin on April 9. Kozuszek’s team originally planned on facing Pinckneyville this weekend instead of Mater Dei, but a matchup swap occurred when the Panthers pulled the plug on its spring football season due to low roster numbers reported back in early March.
Kozuszek acknowledged before facing Carterville that this three-game stretch for Nashville wouldn’t be easy.
“Our schedule is a gauntlet,” Kozuszek said. “I don't know that there is any 2A team in the state that has a tougher three-game stretch than we do with Carterville, Mater Dei and Du Quoin all in a row.”
The distance between Breese and Nashville is roughly 30 miles. Mater Dei defeated Staunton/Mount Olive in Week Two by a score of 57-6, setting itself up as a legitimate threat to challenge Nashville’s momentum.
“It will definitely be a test, they are the real deal,” Kozuszek said. “Our kids are excited, since they have a lot of friends that play for Mater Dei, and it is a team that is not normally on our schedule.”
Nashville’s bread and butter on offense has been the passing game behind senior quarterback Cole Malawy. Malawy threw for five touchdowns against Carterville, three coming in the second quarter, on 13-of-22 passing for 313 yards.
Reeling in those passes are wide receivers Jaxon Goforth and Isaac Turner. Goforth, a 10 touchdown threat from last year, has nine catches, 184 yards and four touchdowns thus far through the season, while Turner has burned secondaries for 182 yards and three touchdowns; averaging an absurd 36.4 yards per catch.
Malawy connected with Turner on touchdown passes from 65 and 66 yards out against Carterville, putting his season totals at 22-of-35 attempts, 483 yards and eight touchdowns. Goforth averaged 17.3 yards per catch against the Lions with seven receptions, 121 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought Cole did a really good job of not panicking early in the game after the offense got off to a rough start and he had a few balls knocked down,” Kozuszek said of Nashville’s early 14-0 deficit to Carterville. “After that stretch he was able to do what he does best, and that's distribute the ball to our playmakers.”
Enter Nashville’s top two threats on the outside.
“Turner showed how dangerous he can be any time he touches the ball, and Goforth really displayed his ball skills on the two plays where he went up and high pointed it, and then his agility on the TD where he broke 3-4 tackles,” Kozuszek said. “ Our entire WR corps compliments each other very well, as they are all threats, and help us stretch the field horizontally and vertically.”
Kozuszek drew up similarities between his own slot wide receiver, Nick Miller, and Carterville’s top receiving threat Bryce Anderson. The Lions relied heavily upon Anderson at wide receiver and cornerback until the senior checked out of Saturday’s game early on with an undisclosed injury.
It’s safe to assume that Nashville’s receiving core took advantage of Anderson’s absence.
“Any time you lose your most dangerous playmaker, and that early in the game, that's a huge blow,” Kozuszek said. “I am sure it significantly affected (Carterville’s) game plan, not only offensively, but defensively as well.”
Nashville’s defense does what it needs to in order to win. Entering Saturday’s game, Kozuszek was concerned with how to stop Carterville senior running back Preston Sumner.
His defense surrendered 174 yards on 20 carries to Sumner, but locked up in the second half to hold the 6-2, 212 pound runner to 20 yards on nine attempts. Sumner’s season totals are now up to 31 carries and 357 rushing yards, an average of 11.5 yards/carry.
Nashville has its sights set on winning the conference outright for the first time in 23 years.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.