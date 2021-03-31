Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nashville football winning despite tough schedule

Reeling in those passes are wide receivers Jaxon Goforth and Isaac Turner. Goforth, a 10 touchdown threat from last year, has nine catches, 184 yards and four touchdowns thus far through the season, while Turner has burned secondaries for 182 yards and three touchdowns; averaging an absurd 36.4 yards per catch.

Malawy connected with Turner on touchdown passes from 65 and 66 yards out against Carterville, putting his season totals at 22-of-35 attempts, 483 yards and eight touchdowns. Goforth averaged 17.3 yards per catch against the Lions with seven receptions, 121 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought Cole did a really good job of not panicking early in the game after the offense got off to a rough start and he had a few balls knocked down,” Kozuszek said of Nashville’s early 14-0 deficit to Carterville. “After that stretch he was able to do what he does best, and that's distribute the ball to our playmakers.”

Enter Nashville’s top two threats on the outside.