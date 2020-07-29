Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nothing like the view from the cheap seats

I’m going to start off this column with a dad joke because I’ve been in a more chipper mood during this past week, and no I’m not talking about Larry Wayne Jones Jr.
That is a darn good tip of the cap to Atlanta Braves Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones if you ask me — even if I did just find out that his real first name is Larry. It always feels like I’m in an early episode of Scooby Doo when I “reveal” a professional athlete's true identity.
One more example of this is Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods. It’s truly a symbol of one's masculinity to adopt the name of a wild animal, but the true story behind the nickname is even more powerful. Wood’s famous nickname comes from a Vietnamese soldier named Vuong Dang “Tiger” Phong, who was a friend of his father Earl Woods.
Jones also received the nickname “Chipper” from his father, who saw his son as a “chip off the old block.”
Sports have always been a way for me and my father to connect. The first baseball game he took me to was between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians at Guarantee Rate Field. I was most excited because it was a chance for me to see Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas in action.
I couldn’t tell you who won that game, but my dad and I often discuss one rowdy fan that robbed me, a young child, of a foul ball hit just a couple seats in front of us down the first base foul line. I sometimes lay awake at night wondering if that rowdy fan neglected me from a professional baseball career because of the mystical powers a foul ball presents a young lad.
Then I remind myself that the only key role I had playing on my junior high baseball club was pinch-runner. It wasn’t like I had blazing Rickey Henderson speed around the base pads either, in fact, I’m convinced this was a huge ploy for coaches to make me feel involved. Whatever it takes to earn that participation ribbon — am I right?
With all joking aside, I’ve always told people that the only way to understand the true beauty of a baseball game is at the ballpark. The experience really taps into the five basic senses: touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste.
American Novelist John Irving once wrote, “(Baseball) is a game with a lot of waiting in it; it is a game with increasingly heightened anticipation of increasingly limited action.”
Waiting is something we've all grown more accustomed to during the COVID-19 pandemic. I think the return of Major League Baseball has provided a huge amount of relief for sports fans even if it is three months late. The normalcy factor can’t be overlooked because it gives us something to root for again, which is a feeling I’ve deeply missed throughout quarantine.
One person on my Twitter feed was complaining about the Cubs lackluster bullpen, and I just sat there feeling grateful that we have a bad bullpen to complain about. If this virus has taught us one thing, it’s that nothing is guaranteed.
Rooting for your favorite team is good for your body, soul and spirit. The world needs sports to flourish during this pandemic because it gives us evidence that we’re moving in the right direction. For months, we weren’t certain when we’d see sports on our televisions again, but professional organizations such as the NBA and NHL have proven it’s possible with zero positive coronavirus tests in recent weeks.
The MLB on the other hand was forced to cancel two games after 14 Miami Marlins’ players and coaches tested positive for the virus. These reports came after the league began its 60-game shortened season on July 23.
As long as the MLB continues to work out of the kinks of playing during a pandemic I’m okay with the view from my recliner. The food is cheaper and I don’t have to worry about long lines at the urinals. As long as I get to complain about my favorite team.
