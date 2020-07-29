Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nothing like the view from the cheap seats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m going to start off this column with a dad joke because I’ve been in a more chipper mood during this past week, and no I’m not talking about Larry Wayne Jones Jr.

That is a darn good tip of the cap to Atlanta Braves Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones if you ask me — even if I did just find out that his real first name is Larry. It always feels like I’m in an early episode of Scooby Doo when I “reveal” a professional athlete's true identity.

One more example of this is Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods. It’s truly a symbol of one's masculinity to adopt the name of a wild animal, but the true story behind the nickname is even more powerful. Wood’s famous nickname comes from a Vietnamese soldier named Vuong Dang “Tiger” Phong, who was a friend of his father Earl Woods.

Jones also received the nickname “Chipper” from his father, who saw his son as a “chip off the old block.”

Sports have always been a way for me and my father to connect. The first baseball game he took me to was between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians at Guarantee Rate Field. I was most excited because it was a chance for me to see Frank “The Big Hurt” Thomas in action.