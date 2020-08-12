Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nothing should feel normal about the new normal

My everyday life since I was a young whipper snapper has always included a sport in some sort of capacity.
I remember all the way back to when I had to be playing Pee Wee soccer around the age of 6 or 7 — remembering how old I was during certain events has never been a strong suit. My wonderful mother would pack me a PB&J (strawberry jam of course), some sort of fruit and one wild cherry flavored Capri Sun to wash it all down.
The only memory I have from youth soccer is scoring on the wrong goal and picking bugs out of the grass. This explains why I never made it in the world of soccer like Swedish professional Zlaten Ibrahimović, who I learned is a fascinating character after a Netflix documentary I once watched.
I owe it to my best friend Trevor Carson for being such an avid soccer fan. We once watched a televised FC Bayern match together during college where Robert Lewandowski scored an absurd five goals in under 9 minutes. Pretty easy to remember a guy's name when the announcers are screaming ‘ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI’ at the top of their lungs every couple minutes.
These sports memories I have take up so much space in my brain that I often forget family members' birth dates. For instance, my father was born at the end of August, but I also have a high school buddy whose birthday is around the same date. I cringe at myself every time I check a person's Facebook profile to see when their birthday is.
Technology frustrates me sometimes, and I realize how that makes me sound like a grumpy old man, but what if we didn’t have an alert on our phones that reminded us whose birthday it is. How many relationships would be tainted because we forgot to post on someone's Facebook wall?
I often wonder about social media and whether it has helped or hurt our relationships with sports. I’ve found that high school athletes are more responsible with what they post, and actually use it to their advantage. Benton quarterback Keegan Glover uses his Twitter to showcase his skillset in the pocket that has many excited for when Rangers football rolls around in the spring.
If you haven’t read Bucky Dent’s column this week for The Southern, then I highly advise it. He discusses the importance of wearing a mask in order to gain back the sports that we all took for granted. I am a prime example of that. I took advantage of having sports in my life and now I’m on hands and knees begging to get them back.
I love the game of football for instance. On Sunday’s you can find me sporting my wide array of Chicago Bears jerseys that usually determines how my mood will be for the upcoming week. Try basing your happiness on the quarterback play of Mitch Trubisky — actually don’t because I’ve learned enough for the both of us. Don’t even get me started on Cody Parkey.
I ran into a Cardinals fan the other day that noticed the Cubs cap I was wearing. He had on a Matt Holliday jersey and said to me, “Not a safe time to be wearing that.” That conversation ended up being a disappointment for us both because neither of us could enjoy the series thanks to COVID-19.
But it’s this...this right here is what I’m talking about. Sports aren’t just a big part of my life, but to millions of others across the globe. The fact that people are referring to the current state of the world as “the new normal” is sickening to me. Nothing should feel normal with everything going on right now.
We are 154 days removed from when COVID-19 struck the sports world and it’s still important to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. I still find ways to incorporate sports into my life. Recently it was watching Bull Durham for the first time and discussing the made up sport of ‘Blaseball’ with a coffee clerk.
Bull Durham was well worth the watch; it should've come sooner but we live and we learn. I learned that my favorite Blaseball team names are the Canada Moist Talkers and Kansas City Breath Mints. But I also learned something else from local fall coaches that I’ve spoken with since practices began on Monday.
With every decision we make moving forward, it needs to be in the best interest of our neighbors, families, friends and strangers we pass by on the sidewalk. This virus hasn’t gone anywhere.
Wearing a mask is how we give ourselves the best chance of high school sports being played in the foreseeable future.
618-351-5178
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!