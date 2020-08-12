Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Nothing should feel normal about the new normal

Technology frustrates me sometimes, and I realize how that makes me sound like a grumpy old man, but what if we didn’t have an alert on our phones that reminded us whose birthday it is. How many relationships would be tainted because we forgot to post on someone's Facebook wall?

I often wonder about social media and whether it has helped or hurt our relationships with sports. I’ve found that high school athletes are more responsible with what they post, and actually use it to their advantage. Benton quarterback Keegan Glover uses his Twitter to showcase his skillset in the pocket that has many excited for when Rangers football rolls around in the spring.

If you haven’t read Bucky Dent’s column this week for The Southern, then I highly advise it. He discusses the importance of wearing a mask in order to gain back the sports that we all took for granted. I am a prime example of that. I took advantage of having sports in my life and now I’m on hands and knees begging to get them back.

I love the game of football for instance. On Sunday’s you can find me sporting my wide array of Chicago Bears jerseys that usually determines how my mood will be for the upcoming week. Try basing your happiness on the quarterback play of Mitch Trubisky — actually don’t because I’ve learned enough for the both of us. Don’t even get me started on Cody Parkey.