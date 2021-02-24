Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Overtime basketball becoming my trend

“It feels great being back,” Scott said. “We were out there this whole offseason just practicing and tonight we came away with the dub.”

Restoff discussed the feeling of playing in front of his parents again. PCHS honored its seniors and parents on Feb. 12 including senior manager Hudson Kreger, who plays a huge part in what goes on behind the scenes with the team — shoutout to him.

“The fans are really fun to have again,” Restoff said with a smile behind his mask. “I was watching film the other day from last year and just saw the fans that were at the Murphysboro game in the regional and it just made me miss it a little bit. It’s nice to have people here like my family and nice to have the cheerleaders here again too.”

Restoff acknowledged the difficulties of not knowing whether he’d have that chance during the offseason. He channeled his focus towards working hard and staying in shape for the moment his number was called.

Even when it felt like IHSA meetings were stalling to announce a sports schedule.

“We just wanted to keep playing just in case a time did come for us to have a season,” Restoff added.