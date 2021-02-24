Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Overtime basketball becoming my trend

Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown between Pinckneyville and Carterville marked the fifth time in February I’ve covered a game that went to overtime.
It almost seems to happen on purpose at this point. I sent this text to my copy editor Shawn Anglin that night: “Wouldn’t be a normal night if my game didn’t end up in OT.” He laughed and we both went on with our nights.
This sudden trend didn’t even begin with high school sports. I opened the month with a double-overtime JUCO game between John A. Logan and Three Rivers on Feb. 2. Six days later, Goreville’s high school girls took Vienna into overtime and the ball hasn’t stopped rolling since.
Don’t hear what I’m not saying, free basketball is great for these kids, and I must ask the elephant in the room if there’s a loophole in the IHSA’s scheduling this season? Take away student-athletes’ state series and they’ll just earn extra playing time in OT — absolutely brilliant.
Not including games that were postponed, Carterville boys play a 15-game schedule over the course of 35 days. That’s 60 quarters, and if every game went into overtime that’s nearly four extra games of free basketball.
Those are the prep analytics you can’t get anywhere else.
Pinckneyville moved to a 7-2 record after defeating Carterville on Tuesday and I caught up with Panther seniors Dre Scott and Ben Restoff after the game. While the 6-foot-5 Scott and I joked how effortless it is for him to dunk a basketball, his offseason focus was to play at Duster Thomas Gym again.
“It feels great being back,” Scott said. “We were out there this whole offseason just practicing and tonight we came away with the dub.”
Restoff discussed the feeling of playing in front of his parents again. PCHS honored its seniors and parents on Feb. 12 including senior manager Hudson Kreger, who plays a huge part in what goes on behind the scenes with the team — shoutout to him.
“The fans are really fun to have again,” Restoff said with a smile behind his mask. “I was watching film the other day from last year and just saw the fans that were at the Murphysboro game in the regional and it just made me miss it a little bit. It’s nice to have people here like my family and nice to have the cheerleaders here again too.”
Restoff acknowledged the difficulties of not knowing whether he’d have that chance during the offseason. He channeled his focus towards working hard and staying in shape for the moment his number was called.
Even when it felt like IHSA meetings were stalling to announce a sports schedule.
“We just wanted to keep playing just in case a time did come for us to have a season,” Restoff added.
It’s been impressive watching student-athletes play basketball with masks. The mask timeouts certainly help, but overall the conditioning of these kids feel like it would in a normal year.
One of the most impressive and entertaining things to watch has been kids pulling up their masks as they drive the paint. If one positive comes out of this year then ball-handling drills should improve vastly for coaches next season.
Those memories, player interviews, and the 567 overtime games I’m on pace to cover this year are what I’ll cherish the most.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.