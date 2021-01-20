Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Ranking the top 5 sports movies in my lifetime

I remember 10 months ago when the pandemic struck and us sports writers here at The Southern decided to come up with individual lists of our favorite sports films.
It became apparent that Todd Hefferman, Bucky Dent and I all had similar, but different opinions on classic sports films. Movies such as Hoosiers (1986) and Bull Durham (1988) didn’t resonate with me the same way they did with them because it took me well into my twenties to check them out.
As high school sports continue to play the waiting game, I figured I’d come up with five of my favorite sports films going back to when I was born in 1994. I based my list on a) which movies I’m most likely to rewatch and b) what movies I think everyone should see before they die.
I have to list Space Jam (1996) as an honorable mention because between that and The Goonies, I’m not sure which one I watched more as a kid. I know they’re coming out with a LeBron James version of Space Jam in 2021, but to me the Michael Jordan classic will always be my favorite.
No. 5: Mr. 3000
This 2004 baseball film is one that I don’t hear many people talking about. Bernie Mac plays an aging MLB player that retired thinking he finished his career with 3,000 base hits. He quickly learns that some of his hits didn’t count, so he’s forced into reentering the league at the age of 47 and it’s a pretty good riot of a film. You get great complimentary performances from Angela Bassett, Michael Rispoli and Brian White, who plays the star-studded and arrogant baseball star alongside Mac’s character.
No. 4: Happy Gilmore
Happy Gilmore came out when Adam Sandler was in his comedic prime. The 1996 golf comedy definitely competes with The Waterboy for my favorite Sandler film, but Happy Gilmore provided me with so many laughs as a kid who never played golf and it still holds up. You have to talk about Christopher McDonald’s portrayal of Shooter McGavin as one of the greatest antagonists of all-time and it’s just one of those endlessly rewatchable films that leaves viewers with many quotable scenes.
No. 3: Dodgeball A True Underdog Story
Dodgeball came out when I was 10-years-old and I can’t remember if it was one of those PG-13 films my parents made me wait to see or not. Even still, White Goodman being played by Ben Stiller is by far his favorite performance of mine. Goodman definitely competes with Shooter McGavin because they’re both hilariously great villains. Dodgeball as a sport was obviously huge when I was growing up in school and this film introduced me to actors like Vince Vaughn and Justin Long.
No. 2: Creed
I personally never grew up watching the original Rocky movies with Sylvester Stallone. Creed came out in 2015 with Michael B. Jordan playing Apollo Creed’s son and it made me want to watch the originals. I still haven’t, but I will one day. This film competes with Southpaw as two boxing films that pump me up and make me want to get in shape. Stallone returns as the young boxer's mentor and the storyline follows the original films. I love sports movies where the main character has to overcome something and Creed provides that with a thrilling finish. The 2018 sequel is highly recommended as well.
No. 1: Coach Carter
Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of Coach Carter was my favorite sports movie growing up and I still own the DVD that I used to pop into my portable player on long car rides with the family. I played basketball as a kid and this movie touched on so many important life lessons that I still keep with me today. Jackson is a scene stealer with any movie he does and he earns your respect in this film. I won’t ruin the ending for anyone that hasn’t seen it, but this was the first sports movie I remember watching where it didn’t end how I expected.
There’s my list and believe me it wasn’t easy. If you have any suggestions on sports movies I need to check out then please let me at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.