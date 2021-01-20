Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Ranking the top 5 sports movies in my lifetime

No. 4: Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore came out when Adam Sandler was in his comedic prime. The 1996 golf comedy definitely competes with The Waterboy for my favorite Sandler film, but Happy Gilmore provided me with so many laughs as a kid who never played golf and it still holds up. You have to talk about Christopher McDonald’s portrayal of Shooter McGavin as one of the greatest antagonists of all-time and it’s just one of those endlessly rewatchable films that leaves viewers with many quotable scenes.

No. 3: Dodgeball A True Underdog Story

Dodgeball came out when I was 10-years-old and I can’t remember if it was one of those PG-13 films my parents made me wait to see or not. Even still, White Goodman being played by Ben Stiller is by far his favorite performance of mine. Goodman definitely competes with Shooter McGavin because they’re both hilariously great villains. Dodgeball as a sport was obviously huge when I was growing up in school and this film introduced me to actors like Vince Vaughn and Justin Long.

No. 2: Creed