Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Six local baseball stars named to IHSBCA All State teams

Baseball is as hot of a topic as ever right now.

We’ve got MLB pitchers disrobing at the mound and MLB umpires searching premier arm talents for a sticky substance known as Spider Tack. If you’re an elite pitcher like Max Scherzer or Jacob DeGrom, you’re getting airport security scanned when you’re striking out the majority of batters you face.

I mean, can you blame them? DeGrom has a 0.50 ERA through 72 innings this year.

A lot of comparisons have been made about steroid use in baseball and the sticky stuff pitchers are using to put some extra spin on their pitches. And deservingly so; both are known as cheating and it takes me back to my childhood days of watching Sammy Sosa finding a cork in his bat.

It’s impossible to get in the mind of a professional baseball player when you struggle hitting a wiffle ball, but I’d assume you’re looking for every advantage possible when millions and millions of dollars are involved.

Good luck to those involved.

IHSBCA All State teams

Per Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson, a committee member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association; six local baseball players have earned All State nods.