Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Six local baseball stars named to IHSBCA All State teams

Baseball is as hot of a topic as ever right now.
We’ve got MLB pitchers disrobing at the mound and MLB umpires searching premier arm talents for a sticky substance known as Spider Tack. If you’re an elite pitcher like Max Scherzer or Jacob DeGrom, you’re getting airport security scanned when you’re striking out the majority of batters you face.
I mean, can you blame them? DeGrom has a 0.50 ERA through 72 innings this year.
A lot of comparisons have been made about steroid use in baseball and the sticky stuff pitchers are using to put some extra spin on their pitches. And deservingly so; both are known as cheating and it takes me back to my childhood days of watching Sammy Sosa finding a cork in his bat.
It’s impossible to get in the mind of a professional baseball player when you struggle hitting a wiffle ball, but I’d assume you’re looking for every advantage possible when millions and millions of dollars are involved.
Good luck to those involved.
IHSBCA All State teams
Per Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson, a committee member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association; six local baseball players have earned All State nods.
Goreville junior Briley Dunn (CF) and Steeleville junior Zach Mevert (CF) both highlight the Class 1A All State team, while Harrisburg senior Javie Beal (2B), Nashville senior Gavin Baldwin (CF), Zeigler Royalton senior Anthony Rolla (P/SS) and Fairfield junior McGwire Taylor (P) were nominated for the Class 2A All State team.
Special shoutout to Beal, who rocks Nike Air Jordan cleats with his gameday attire.
Summer Slammin'
Summer basketball is back and boy does that feel good to say. This week, fans saw the Benton Summer Slam take place and now get ready for the Marion Summer Slam next week.
Between June 29 and July 1, 84 girls basketball games will take place over a three-day span. So, if you’re a basketball fan looking to escape the dog days of summer then enjoy $5 basketball at Wilson Gym with concession stands at your disposal.
Games run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the schedule can be found on the MHS Girls Basketball Twitter account (@MHSGBKB).
Sports Time Machine
Almost 16 years ago, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons in seven games of the 2005 NBA Championship.
I remember watching basketball back when I was a clueless 11 year-old — when times were much simpler. Sleeping in during the summer, watching sports and soaking up as much pool time as my mother would allow.
I remember that San Antonio team consisting of Tim Duncan a.k.a The Big Fundamental, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili, Bruce Bowen, Brent Barry and Robert Horry. And of course Gregg Popovich, who is arguably the greatest NBA coach of all time.
The Spurs and Pistons were a ton of fun to watch back when it was still impressive to see a team score in the triple digits. Duncan and the boys played a week's worth of games against a Pistons squad led by Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince and a dynamic frontcourt pairing of Rasheed and Ben Wallace.
Loaded talent didn’t always mean huge scoring outputs like we see in today’s NBA. Some will say that current players don’t play defense, but we also forget that phenoms like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry are some of the greatest scorers of all time.
The Bad Boy Pistons scored a series-high 102 points in Game 4 against the Spurs that season. Detroit fans hope to get their franchise back on track in the 2021 NBA Draft after drawing the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s draft lottery.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.