Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Some key decisions coming up for sports

It’s been a strange world that we’ve lived in these past four months since COVID-19 reared its ugly head.
Sports were cancelled and we’ve been forced to adapt. I’ve been able to interview many coaches and players while working from home, and it’s been a breath of fresh air because normally I’m driving all across Southern Illinois to conduct these interviews after sports have been played.
I miss these events, don’t hear what I’m not saying. It’s been a blessing just to keep a job during a pandemic. I’m just here to express my gratitude that sports may be back by this time next month.
The IHSA is taking part in a roundtable discussion with leaders from the IDPH and ISBE on Friday that will hopefully provide schools with good news regarding fall sports. It’s news like this that excites me because I know it’s what coaches and players want.
I expect the atmosphere to feel different at games, but it will provide a feeling of normalcy that we all need. Not having crowds doesn’t bother me because we live in a technological world.
I expect there will be ways for family members and fans to live stream games online. The radio crew will provide play-by-play analysis, and reporters are usually posting on social media websites like Twitter. Just turn on those post notifications and you’ll be updated with big plays and score updates.
Washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks will continue to be a staple in communities. It goes back to that word, “adapting.” In order to provide our youth with sports we all need to lead by example and hold each other accountable.
With professional sports scheduled to resume in some sort of capacity soon, I think it provides leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NFL a chance to prove that sports can be played in a responsible manner under COVID-19 protocol. The NBA was the first domino to fall when the league decided to suspend its 2019-20 season back on March 11. That decision left college and high school sports with no other option but to follow in their footsteps.
The only thing that will feel different about sports being played during a pandemic is that it’s not something we’re accustomed to. All the rules and guidelines will remain the same, and for me, that’s all that matters as long as there are sports to be played where players and coaches remain healthy.
It just feels different now that we’re reaching a point where sports will resume. The only thing I can compare it to from my life is being nervous on a first date after exiting a long relationship. Being away from covering live sports for four months seems like an eternity, but the thought of them returning has me excited.
At the end of the day it’s just sports. An activity that was always meant for kids to get outdoors and have fun with their friends. Picking up a basketball, tennis racket or volleyball is second nature for any athlete that grew up loving to play a sport.
I’ve always looked at working in sports as something that I love to do. It’s a job that pays the bills, but it’s also something that doesn’t feel like work. Having an opportunity to give high school athletes a voice and tell their stories is one of the most rewarding parts about this job.
Learning more about the relationship between coaches and players is another gift. After speaking with many of them, I’ve realized it’s more about team accomplishments than it is individual accolades. Coaches and players have one thing in common: team success.
Getting to a point where we can see sportsmanship and teamwork being put on display again has been the goal all along. This coming week should tell us how close we are.
