Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Some key decisions coming up for sports

Washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks will continue to be a staple in communities. It goes back to that word, “adapting.” In order to provide our youth with sports we all need to lead by example and hold each other accountable.

With professional sports scheduled to resume in some sort of capacity soon, I think it provides leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NFL a chance to prove that sports can be played in a responsible manner under COVID-19 protocol. The NBA was the first domino to fall when the league decided to suspend its 2019-20 season back on March 11. That decision left college and high school sports with no other option but to follow in their footsteps.

The only thing that will feel different about sports being played during a pandemic is that it’s not something we’re accustomed to. All the rules and guidelines will remain the same, and for me, that’s all that matters as long as there are sports to be played where players and coaches remain healthy.

It just feels different now that we’re reaching a point where sports will resume. The only thing I can compare it to from my life is being nervous on a first date after exiting a long relationship. Being away from covering live sports for four months seems like an eternity, but the thought of them returning has me excited.