Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Sports is normalcy for all

Last week I wrote about the normalcy that having sports again will provide us. The message this week and moving forward revolves around the word — consistency.

Consistency has been a difficult thing to find amidst a pandemic, whether you’re discussing high school sports or life in general. For a while it seemed like student-athletes might not have an opportunity to play sports in the upcoming school year, but now the IHSA believes a modified schedule could fix that.

It’s impossible to predict what COVID-19 will look like moving forward. As Carbondale Athletic Director Mark Albertini once put it, “We only know this virus at 60 degrees and warmer.” With certain fall sports set to begin next Monday the world will see how much truth there is to what Albertini said.

I’ve remained optimistic throughout this entire pandemic that we would have high school sports again during the 2020-21 school year. The IHSA’s decision to shift high contact sports such as football, girls volleyball, and boys soccer to the spring seems to be in the best interest of the players, but only time will tell.