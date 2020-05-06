Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Sports, movies, and how I got a column

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot of what I’ve learned about writing didn’t come until around my junior year of college at SIU Edwardsville. I owe a lot of that credit to Professor Gary Dotson, who in a way took my love for sports and showed me a path on how to incorporate it into another passion of mine: story telling.

Now, what kind of stories does a kid from a small Illinois farm town have to tell?

That’s a fantastic question because even I don’t have an answer for that. Growing up in high school I was never a big fan of writing, and furthermore reading. Instead I watched movies and I fed off of the story telling by some of my favorite directors.

A common question I think about is what are the first few movies you remember watching as a kid? The Goonies (1985) directed by Richard Donner and Space Jam (1996) directed by Joe Pytka are the two immediate answers that pop into my mind.

One of those aforementioned directors I adore so much is in fact Steven Spielberg, who alongside fellow screenplay director Chris Columbus helped write the script for “The Goonies.” Spielberg and Columbus are obviously well known for a lot of their other works of pure artistry, but it’s not like I’m writing movie scripts.