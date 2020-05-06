Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Sports, movies, and how I got a column

A lot of what I’ve learned about writing didn’t come until around my junior year of college at SIU Edwardsville. I owe a lot of that credit to Professor Gary Dotson, who in a way took my love for sports and showed me a path on how to incorporate it into another passion of mine: story telling.
Now, what kind of stories does a kid from a small Illinois farm town have to tell?
That’s a fantastic question because even I don’t have an answer for that. Growing up in high school I was never a big fan of writing, and furthermore reading. Instead I watched movies and I fed off of the story telling by some of my favorite directors.
A common question I think about is what are the first few movies you remember watching as a kid? The Goonies (1985) directed by Richard Donner and Space Jam (1996) directed by Joe Pytka are the two immediate answers that pop into my mind.
One of those aforementioned directors I adore so much is in fact Steven Spielberg, who alongside fellow screenplay director Chris Columbus helped write the script for “The Goonies.” Spielberg and Columbus are obviously well known for a lot of their other works of pure artistry, but it’s not like I’m writing movie scripts.
Movies have always been an outlet for many of us to escape the real world and dive into the mind of a storyteller. What better time to do that than right now in the current state of paranoia COVID-19 has left us in. Without going off on a tangent about COVID-19, it’s a lot like Voldemort and we just shouldn’t even speak of its name. That’s a shout out to all of the first responders, doctors, nurses, and Harry Potter fans working hard for us social distancing at home.
College isn’t for everyone and I certainly struggled finding a path before I enrolled in an online digital writing class under Professor Dotson. As a Mass Communications major finding a specific career path was like finding a needle in a haystack. I remember taking courses like video production and website design, while also asking myself how this was going to benefit me later in life.
Turns out that you can learn a lot in uncharted territory and it also never hurts to learn something new.
Through Professor Dotson’s class I learned a lot about myself, which I do think is a very important aspect of college. You are able to pick apart some of your strengths and weaknesses both in the classroom and in life.
One of the most important lessons that I think education and sports have taught me is that there will always be someone trying to outwork you. It goes back to the idea that while you’re sitting on the couch another person is out in the world chasing your dream.
As an undergraduate, I had to complete a crazy amount of hours working an internship position in order to complete my Bachelor's degree. Professor Dotson also worked as a writer for the Belleville News-Democrat newspaper and took me under his wing to work in the sports department.
One thing college professor’s really pushed to us students was to continue forming relationships and building upon those. Earning a position at the BND showed me how beneficial it can be to have both a mentor and a good foundation of connections.
I’m a chess player and those who play know how important it is to be three moves ahead of your opponent. Except in this case, it was more about what my next step was following graduation and the opponent being not having any job offers on the table.
When you work so hard at anything in life you want to see it all the way through. That’s how I felt about my education because, well, I’m the one paying for it. Scrolling through my computer one day and I came to find out that Bill Plaschke actually graduated from SIU Edwardsville in 1980 with a Mass Communications degree.
Plaschke is an award-winning sports writer for the Los Angeles Times and one of the television members of Around the Horn on ESPN. I reached out to Mr. Plaschke by sending him an email explaining that I’m a huge fan and a former Cougar such as himself with a dream to do anything in sports.
He took it a step further and called me one weekday afternoon to answer my questions, which was more than I could have asked for. The advice I received from that phone call pushed me to apply for any job position available in sports journalism.
The persistence paid off when I saw a caller ID on my phone from Carbondale with Les Winkeler on the other end of the call. I learned a lot from Les in the short amount of time I had working with him as my sports editor before ending his historic run at The Southern in December of 2019.
One of those small lessons was to not address Les as “sir” because nobody else in the office did. The day a column position opened up I was offered it during our sports meeting and I couldn’t answer the word “yes” any faster.
Les came up to me at the conclusion of our meeting and uttered five words, “Holy crap you’re a columnist.”
