Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Surviving life without sports

They say to never take things in life for granted and in this case a vast majority of us did with sports. They also say to appreciate things before they’re gone, and without sports it almost feels like we’ve all lost a loved one.
As we continue to move forward through the coronavirus pandemic, there are resources and tools we can use to temporarily fill the void that sports has left. So far, the NFL offseason moves that are still going on have helped kindle that fire lit inside of me.
From crazy trades like the Houston Texans trading stud wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and finding out that Tom Brady will end his 20-year reign with the New England Patriots. I mean what was Bill O’Brien thinking?
But for those of you that aren’t as into the NFL as I am, or just prefer other great sports such as basketball, baseball, hockey, etc. There are ways we can still enjoy sports during this pandemic.
Luckily for us we aren’t living in the 1970’s when there was no internet to solve much of our daily needs. If you follow along with any of your favorite athletes on social media, then you might be aware that watching highlight reels is a popular thing going on right now in the sports community.
Reliving some of the greatest sports moments from the past is a great way to pass the time and if you have children then what an even better way to give them a history lesson. For me personally, I will likely take a deep dive into the Chicago Cubs World Series run in 2016 and probably rewatch Derrick Rose highlights during his prime years with the Chicago Bulls for the 1,000th time.
If you’re looking to escape even further then you can never go wrong with watching a classic sports film. Netflix has a decent selection of movies and documentaries, while I recommend Disney’s ‘Miracle’, Gridiron Gang and the movie 'Goon' that features Steve Stifler (Seann William Scott) from the American Pie films.
I have yet to check out the Aaron Hernandez documentary on Netflix, but I haven’t heard nor read a bad review on it yet. Another documentary that looked interesting on Netflix was the Conor McGregor documentary ‘Notorious’ if you’re interested in him and the UFC.
Reading books is another great way to pass the time. I own a lot of sports novels in anticipation that I’ll once follow through with my New Year’s Resolution of reading more. One title that has been collecting dust on my bookshelf is Tony Dungy’s ‘Quiet Strength’ that I plan on visiting soon...hopefully.
If you have a video gaming console then I recommend games such as Madden NFL, NBA 2K and MLB The Show. You can spend a lot of time just simulating seasons trying to be the best general manager you can to rebuild a struggling franchise to a championship.
I spent a lot of my time in high school and college playing sports video games with my friends so that is usually my go to. I do warn you, however, that given the competitive nature controllers can and may be broken.
Going to your local park and shooting hoops or just playing catch outside in the backyard will help pass the time and get you a bit of fresh air. We all still need our exercise and if you still own a Nintendo Wii with the Wii Fit feature then kudos to you.
While all of these things have worked for me and may work for you, filling the void is just temporary. Nothing can truly replace the wonderful nature of sports going on in real time whether you’re a player, fan, coach, referee or a bypassing civilian.
But fear not, because sports will eventually make its grand return and life will make sense again. Until then, follow these steps and watch your high school highlight reel on a loop until people begin to get annoyed with how much you brag about your glory days.
