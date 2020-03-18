Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Surviving life without sports

They say to never take things in life for granted and in this case a vast majority of us did with sports. They also say to appreciate things before they’re gone, and without sports it almost feels like we’ve all lost a loved one.

As we continue to move forward through the coronavirus pandemic, there are resources and tools we can use to temporarily fill the void that sports has left. So far, the NFL offseason moves that are still going on have helped kindle that fire lit inside of me.

From crazy trades like the Houston Texans trading stud wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and finding out that Tom Brady will end his 20-year reign with the New England Patriots. I mean what was Bill O’Brien thinking?

But for those of you that aren’t as into the NFL as I am, or just prefer other great sports such as basketball, baseball, hockey, etc. There are ways we can still enjoy sports during this pandemic.

Luckily for us we aren’t living in the 1970’s when there was no internet to solve much of our daily needs. If you follow along with any of your favorite athletes on social media, then you might be aware that watching highlight reels is a popular thing going on right now in the sports community.