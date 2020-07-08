Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Taking my own advice

Corn’s response really interested me because we all know the dangers of posting anything on social media. “Once it’s out in the world there’s no taking it back,” is something my grandpa still tells me to this day. “What if an employer looked at your Facegram or Instabook?,” is another.

It’s really simple. Don’t post something that your mother or grandmother wouldn’t be comfortable reading. I never met my father’s parents but boy I’ve heard the nightmarish stories of grandma breaking a wooden hair brush across his buttocks. Knowing how misbehaved I was as a kid my grandma would have been buying brushes in bulk from Costco.

The technology is certainly different than it was back in our grandparents days. Back when I was a kid my parents would just take away my PlayStation and force me to read a book or something in my room — how rude of them right?

Nowadays I imagine the term “grounding” as parents taking their child's iPhone away. I don’t have kids but I can imagine that being a very tense situation between both parties. But the feeling of getting a phone from your parents can be a very prideful moment.

It was a form of trust when my parents gave me my first flip phone back in high school.