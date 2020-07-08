Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Taking my own advice

I see changes happening in sports every single day. Watching a high school coach run his or her team practice during a pandemic is one example. Readers received a glimpse of that story in last week's column when I interviewed athletes at a Carbondale High School football practice.
The experience was different but inspiring at the same time. How much I dreaded the summer two-a-day practices that my teammates and I remember as “Hell Week.” I remember practicing on a clunky grass field filled with bug bites and a cornfield backdrop.
Flipping tractor tires and running dirt hills was difficult for a kid that resembled more of a beanstalk. I was always skinny growing up but I never considered myself tall. That was until I hit a growth spurt in the summer between my freshman and sophomore year.
I don’t know how many inches I grew that summer but it was substantial enough to grab the attention of my favorite English teacher. Miss Nieuwkoop was her name but she resembled more of a Miss Honey from the 1996 film “Matilda” if you catch my drift.
There I was walking down the hallway one day when Miss Nieuwkoop passed by counting a stack of what I assumed were graded test exams. We weren’t the only two people in the hallway but in that moment I felt like we were.
“Have you gotten taller?,” she asked me. I had to think about the question before answering it which wasn’t something I normally did. I thought about turning the question back on her and asking if she likes tall guys...before realizing that my pimple-ridden self was a) still in high school, and b) lacked the expertise of dating an older woman.
Sometimes we don’t realize the changes going on around us and that’s okay. I’ve always heard the idiom of “looking at life through a broad lens.” Even if it’s hard to with everything going on in the world. Especially these days.
I also like to gain perspective on how things have changed through other peoples lenses. Especially in the sports world. That’s one of the many beauties of interviewing athletes and coaches for a living.
Last week I interviewed former Pinckneyville High School basketball coach Dick Corn. Corn is recognized as one of the greatest basketball minds in all of Southern Illinois and has two state championship trophies to prove it.
Normally I write out all of the initial questions before entering an interview and add in more questions based on random thoughts I ask myself during the discussion. This is just because I'm a sports nut and love to get the most out of any experience.
I posed one question to Corn that got perhaps the most heartfelt response: What has been the biggest adjustment for coaches since you began coaching in 1975?
“The biggest thing right now is all the social media stuff,” said Corn. “It’s a very difficult thing for coaches to control no matter what level they’re at.
“Coaches have to deal with more egos. A lot of people like to showcase individual talents and that’s hard to reign back in.”
Corn’s response really interested me because we all know the dangers of posting anything on social media. “Once it’s out in the world there’s no taking it back,” is something my grandpa still tells me to this day. “What if an employer looked at your Facegram or Instabook?,” is another.
It’s really simple. Don’t post something that your mother or grandmother wouldn’t be comfortable reading. I never met my father’s parents but boy I’ve heard the nightmarish stories of grandma breaking a wooden hair brush across his buttocks. Knowing how misbehaved I was as a kid my grandma would have been buying brushes in bulk from Costco.
The technology is certainly different than it was back in our grandparents days. Back when I was a kid my parents would just take away my PlayStation and force me to read a book or something in my room — how rude of them right?
Nowadays I imagine the term “grounding” as parents taking their child's iPhone away. I don’t have kids but I can imagine that being a very tense situation between both parties. But the feeling of getting a phone from your parents can be a very prideful moment.
It was a form of trust when my parents gave me my first flip phone back in high school.
I’m now at an age where I can really see how much teenagers rely on technology. I was once covering a cross country meet and noticed runners checking their times on the Apple Watches they were wearing. My mind was literally blown because to me that seemed like cheating for some reason. If I wasn’t able to wear an Apple Watch while running cross country back in high school then what makes these kids so special?
The older you get the broader the lens.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
