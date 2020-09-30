Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Talking with MLB PA announcer and Marion native Chuck Morgan

Last Wednesday, I received a call from longtime public address announcer and Marion native Chuck Morgan who has called Texas Rangers games for the past 38 years.
The conversation regarded Morgan’s 3,000th career game that he was preparing to call when the Rangers faced off against the Houston Astros on Saturday. Texas won that day with about 10,000 cardboard cutouts in attendance, which has been an interesting experience for Morgan.
“This year has been different because I’m calling games in an empty stadium,” he said. “We started working on crowd noise back in March, who would have ever thought we’d have to pump in crowd noise?”
Introducing the newly renovated Globe Life Field to Rangers fans is something Morgan has to wait until 2021 for after the team missed out on the postseason with a 22-38 record. But hearing that Arlington will be hosting a National League Divisional Series, and later the NLCS and World Series has left Morgan with the same butterflies in his stomach back when he started announcing games.
Being a baseball fan and overall sports nerd myself, I asked plenty of questions surrounding the current state of the Rangers franchise and who were Morgan’s favorite players to call. He told me about being close friends with Nolan Ryan and how much he enjoyed watching Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez play in Texas.
We talked about what it was like watching Alex Rodriguez play shortstop for the Rangers, and at that point I felt my nostalgic teen years coming back to me. I remember spending countless hours playing MLB 07: The Show on my PS2. I would play with Pudge and A-Rod, so I can only imagine how cool it was calling their games.
“(Rodriguez) was great to work with and a good shortstop,” said Morgan. “He always put up great numbers and did everything he could to win on the field.”
My fellow sports writer Bucky Dent ended up writing the story on Morgan, which led me to find out he had Ryan’s 5,000th career strikeout, Ryan’s seventh no-hitter, a pair of perfect games from Mike Witt (California) and Kenny Rogers (Texas), and Sammy Sosa’s 600th career homer.
I was 14-years-old when Sosa hit No. 600. I remember seeing that game but wouldn’t have heard Morgan’s voice on a Chicago TV network. Still, it was fun learning that his real last name is ‘Gulledge’ because those around him didn’t feel it could be understood over the radio.
Before calling games for the Rangers, Morgan was a successful country music DJ in Nashville and also the PA man for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He told me a little bit about his journey to Arlington.
“The route I took was not the recommended route,” he said. “Everything has worked out for me. I was always in the right place, right situation. Had I had a better education I probably could have done bigger and better things.”
Chuck, I’d say you’ve done pretty well for yourself.
The two pieces of advice he gave me and anybody else interested in doing sports talk radio were “always be open to working as much as you can” and “never turn anything down.”
Morgan told me his favorite moment with the Rangers was when they defeated the New York Yankees for the 2010 American League pennant. The final pitch of that game ended with Neftali Feliz getting A-Rod to strike out looking. Morgan hopes there will be more moments and games like that one down the line.
“I don’t know how long I plan on announcing games,” he said. “For as long as they’ll let me, I guess. I tell everybody that if you go to work at a ballpark everyday for about 40 years — there’s nothing better than that.”
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
