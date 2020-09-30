Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Talking with MLB PA announcer and Marion native Chuck Morgan

We talked about what it was like watching Alex Rodriguez play shortstop for the Rangers, and at that point I felt my nostalgic teen years coming back to me. I remember spending countless hours playing MLB 07: The Show on my PS2. I would play with Pudge and A-Rod, so I can only imagine how cool it was calling their games.

“(Rodriguez) was great to work with and a good shortstop,” said Morgan. “He always put up great numbers and did everything he could to win on the field.”

My fellow sports writer Bucky Dent ended up writing the story on Morgan, which led me to find out he had Ryan’s 5,000th career strikeout, Ryan’s seventh no-hitter, a pair of perfect games from Mike Witt (California) and Kenny Rogers (Texas), and Sammy Sosa’s 600th career homer.

I was 14-years-old when Sosa hit No. 600. I remember seeing that game but wouldn’t have heard Morgan’s voice on a Chicago TV network. Still, it was fun learning that his real last name is ‘Gulledge’ because those around him didn’t feel it could be understood over the radio.

Before calling games for the Rangers, Morgan was a successful country music DJ in Nashville and also the PA man for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He told me a little bit about his journey to Arlington.