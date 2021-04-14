Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 'Ted Lasso' teaches us about sports and life

There are truly millions of great things I could say about the Apple TV original show “Ted Lasso.”
If there was ever a checklist made for everything I could dream of watching in a television show, "Ted Lasso" checks off every single one, adds a few more, and checks those off too just because it can. Jason Sudeikis winning best actor for his portrayal of Ted Lasso puts him on a fairly prestigious list of actors for me.
That list is for actors I cannot watch in another role again. That is, until Sudeikis returns for a second season of the show. He joins Daniel “Harry Potter” Radcliffe, Elijah “Frodo Baggins” Wood and Johnny “Captain Jack Sparrow” Depp.
Of those three, Wood has been the easiest to watch in other movies like “Flipper” and “The Faculty.” I thoroughly enjoyed Sudeikis and his quick-witted humor in some of his previous movie roles like “Horrible Bosses” and “We’re the Millers,” but unfortunately for him he’s now Jason “Ted Lasso” Sudeikis.
And that’s because he was born to play the role of Ted - a middle-aged man hired to coach an AFC Richmond football (soccer) club in London after coaching the Wichita State collegiate football (hut, hut, hike!) program to a NCAA Championship. You blend in the fact that this show is brilliantly written in a way that highlights Sudeikis’s talents, natural humor and love for dad jokes.
Ted a.k.a. Theodore Lasso is a man going through a rough patch in his marriage that never fails at being the best dad he can be to his only son. The twist is that Lasso is hired to fail in London, as the new owner seeks revenge on the previous owner — her unfaithful ex-husband.
All I can say about this show before I dive into what makes it so great is the characters. I normally struggle with other shows because there are always characters I like and then others I dislike. Ted Lasso was the first show I never had that experience with. Each casting choice was perfectly executed and if you’re a fan of character development then take this recommendation.
This is the type of show I went into completely blind outside of knowing Sudeikis played the lead and won best actor. The moment I knew this show was special was when I clicked to play each next episode and never thought twice about watching a show about Premier League Soccer — a specific sport that a.) I had no interest in, and b.) I knew nothing about it.
Fast forward to a trip I took to Chattanooga with my girlfriend when I convinced her to binge-watch "Ted Lasso" with me. Rainy weather made us feel better about vacationing indoors, but so did "Ted Lasso" and the show's ability to tug at your heart strings a bit.
I knew the show's direction and beautifully written dialogue had touched my girlfriend once I looked over and saw tears running down her face, and she’s not even a sports fan. She’s really big into the CBC show “Schitt’s Creek” which took home plenty of awards in its own right.
Not often do I get praised for recommending a show or movie to someone, but the moment she told me "Ted Lasso" is right up there with "Schitt’s Creek", I knew I had accomplished something special.
"Ted Lasso" is a show that is endlessly rewatchable. It teaches us about forgiveness, teamwork, love, relationships and different ways we can grow. It’s a lesson about people and winning at life — but also how the term 'winning' means something different for each of us.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.