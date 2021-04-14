Sports Column | Braden Fogal: 'Ted Lasso' teaches us about sports and life

Ted a.k.a. Theodore Lasso is a man going through a rough patch in his marriage that never fails at being the best dad he can be to his only son. The twist is that Lasso is hired to fail in London, as the new owner seeks revenge on the previous owner — her unfaithful ex-husband.

All I can say about this show before I dive into what makes it so great is the characters. I normally struggle with other shows because there are always characters I like and then others I dislike. Ted Lasso was the first show I never had that experience with. Each casting choice was perfectly executed and if you’re a fan of character development then take this recommendation.

This is the type of show I went into completely blind outside of knowing Sudeikis played the lead and won best actor. The moment I knew this show was special was when I clicked to play each next episode and never thought twice about watching a show about Premier League Soccer — a specific sport that a.) I had no interest in, and b.) I knew nothing about it.

Fast forward to a trip I took to Chattanooga with my girlfriend when I convinced her to binge-watch "Ted Lasso" with me. Rainy weather made us feel better about vacationing indoors, but so did "Ted Lasso" and the show's ability to tug at your heart strings a bit.