Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The time I ran into Moises Alou

Back in those days my favorite Cub was Derrek Lee. Lee was always that smooth, calm and collected team player that launched a home run in every game I went to as a kid. I would always tell my parents on the way to the ballpark that he could only hit them with me in attendance.

I still have the McFarlane Toys figurine of Lee sitting on my movie shelf.

Outside of Lee, my favorite Cubs during my youth were Carlos Zambrano, Aramis Ramirez and Alfonso Soriano. Alou was never that player for me but holy crap that night at the hotel I could have been his No. 1 fan.

I strictly wanted his autograph — nothing more — not even a handshake. Alou was one of the few baseball players that batted without the use of batting gloves. Come to find out he would actually urinate on his hands to toughen them up.

An ESPN article stated that Alou did it to alleviate calluses. That had always seemed a bit gross to me, but not enough to turn me away from attempting to ask about his good friend Steve Bartman.

The Bartman incident happened on Oct. 14, 2003, so I would have been nine or 10 at the time. The Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins that day in Game 6 of the NLCS; only to lose in Game 7 the following day — looking back on it now my dad was probably right.