Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The time I ran into Moises Alou

When I was a young lad — about nine or so years of age — I was bunking at a hotel in Mesa, Arizona where my Chicago Cubs were playing in Spring Training.
The specific year is one that I would have to dive into my mother’s “memory scrapbooks” to find out. After a quick Google search I was surprised to learn Moises Alou had only played in Chicago from 2002-04. It felt like he played there longer than that but it at least gives us a time frame.
Specific details of this memory are still foggy, but as a kid I never forgot seeing a professional Major League Baseball player in real life. They had always seemed like these giants living off on a mystical island; devouring forbidden fruits that gave them superhuman powers to launch a baseball 600 feet.
Only this time Alou was enjoying a night off with his family in a hotel jacuzzi.
I begged my dad for permission to approach the former outfielder for an autograph. He instead gave me a whole spiel about respecting his free time. At that age my entire life was free time ... so it really didn’t seem like a big deal to me.
I assume I stayed angry with my dad that night. It’s hard remembering a scenario that happened 18 years ago.
What I do remember is Alou sitting there with his kids and a small white dog. We were the only families out enjoying a late night swim. I can recall my mother staying in the room after a long day of dealing with me yapping about baseball.
Back in those days my favorite Cub was Derrek Lee. Lee was always that smooth, calm and collected team player that launched a home run in every game I went to as a kid. I would always tell my parents on the way to the ballpark that he could only hit them with me in attendance.
I still have the McFarlane Toys figurine of Lee sitting on my movie shelf.
Outside of Lee, my favorite Cubs during my youth were Carlos Zambrano, Aramis Ramirez and Alfonso Soriano. Alou was never that player for me but holy crap that night at the hotel I could have been his No. 1 fan.
I strictly wanted his autograph — nothing more — not even a handshake. Alou was one of the few baseball players that batted without the use of batting gloves. Come to find out he would actually urinate on his hands to toughen them up.
An ESPN article stated that Alou did it to alleviate calluses. That had always seemed a bit gross to me, but not enough to turn me away from attempting to ask about his good friend Steve Bartman.
The Bartman incident happened on Oct. 14, 2003, so I would have been nine or 10 at the time. The Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins that day in Game 6 of the NLCS; only to lose in Game 7 the following day — looking back on it now my dad was probably right.
Darn him for respecting another human’s free time and neglecting me of a signed baseball. I still left childhood with an autographed ball from Lee so all’s well that ends well.
Ever since I entered my 20’s I’ve had friends give me a hard time because I still entertain the topic of bringing a freshly bought baseball to the ballpark. Old habits die hard, what can I say? I used to be that kid who got to the ballpark way before first pitch to camp out down the first base line for autographs.
It was a rush and a feeling that couldn’t be matched when I was a kid. Being within reach of one of those giants wondering if they knew you even existed. I hope sports get back to a point where stadiums have sold out crowds and kids can start living their childhood’s again.
Until then, forever and always, mask up and wash your hands ... especially you Alou.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
