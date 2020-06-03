Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The world needs change now more than ever

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ever since I was granted a weekly column, it’s been a blessing and a challenge all wrapped up into one. I actually love the challenge and normally the biggest obstacle to overcome has been what to write about during a time in history where we are without sports.

To be completely frank, sometimes I just wing it and pour out whatever is weighing heavily on my mind and in my heart. Most of the time, that links back to my family because I’ve lived a very blessed life.

A life without many challenges.

Sure, I’ve gone through hard times and some bad days, but I think I can speak for most of us that 2020 is right up there on our “things we’d like to forget,” list. But, the truth of the matter is how could we forget a year like this one?

First, the sports world was struck by the devastating news of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death, which already struck fear in a lot of us that 2020 would be a down year, but that’s not how Kobe would have wanted us to go on living.

Kobe possessed that “Mamba Mentality,” which can only be defined as, “an attempt to reach above and beyond expectations no matter the circumstances.” Thank you Urban Dictionary.