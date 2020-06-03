Sports Column | Braden Fogal: The world needs change now more than ever

Ever since I was granted a weekly column, it’s been a blessing and a challenge all wrapped up into one. I actually love the challenge and normally the biggest obstacle to overcome has been what to write about during a time in history where we are without sports.
To be completely frank, sometimes I just wing it and pour out whatever is weighing heavily on my mind and in my heart. Most of the time, that links back to my family because I’ve lived a very blessed life.
A life without many challenges.
Sure, I’ve gone through hard times and some bad days, but I think I can speak for most of us that 2020 is right up there on our “things we’d like to forget,” list. But, the truth of the matter is how could we forget a year like this one?
First, the sports world was struck by the devastating news of Kobe Bryant’s untimely death, which already struck fear in a lot of us that 2020 would be a down year, but that’s not how Kobe would have wanted us to go on living.
Kobe possessed that “Mamba Mentality,” which can only be defined as, “an attempt to reach above and beyond expectations no matter the circumstances.” Thank you Urban Dictionary.
After Kobe’s death came COVID-19. A virus that has since changed many of our outlooks on life and appreciation for those humans that continue to work tirelessly in the medical field. To all of the nurses, doctors, first responders and so many others that don’t get the recognition they deserve: Thank you for being the selfless and brave people that many of us can only dream of becoming.
Now, I am not a political person whatsoever. The older I get, the more I find myself wanting to learn more, but I am by no means an expert on anything outside of what kind of pizza sounds good for dinner. Pizza is a meal that can be eaten at any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, and I will fight that argument until the day I die.
I promise that this pizza analogy will soon make sense. What I like most about finding a new and delicious pizza joint is sharing it with my friends on the wonderful world of social media. Now, I’m still new to the Carbondale area, but the best three pizza places I’ve eaten at so far have been Quatros, Pagliai’s and Martel’s in Murphysboro.
Have suggestions for me? You can find my email attached to this column.
But, the more pressing matter is that I can’t share my pizza suggestions on social media because it’s so difficult to want to get on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram right now. All of that linking to the MURDER of George Floyd.
I put a lot of emphasis on the word murder because that’s exactly what it was. By now we’ve all seen the horrific video clip of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin brutally kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who was arrested after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Experts hired by Floyd’s family and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner later revealed in an autopsy report that Floyd died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” when his neck and back were compressed by Chauvin during last week’s arrest. The pressure cut off blood flow to his brain, that autopsy determined. Thank you CNN.
Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020.
Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter just four days later.
Floyd’s death came just three days after my 26th birthday and it’s a moment in American history that has become all too familiar. As I said before, I am not an expert on anything political, but from a human being perspective, no person should ever be treated the way that Floyd was by officers sworn to protect the well-being of the general public.
That also goes for the other three officers who just stood there and watched Chauvin choke out Floyd to the point of death. Those officers' names are Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thao.
I guess my point is that it should be difficult to go onto social media and see all of the negative things going on in the world. But that also doesn’t mean we should ignore deaths like Floyd’s, or any other African American whose life has been taken by a police officer.
I have friends who are police officers and they give me hope for the future because I know that not every cop is a bad one. At the end of the day, we are all human beings who bleed the same blood as someone from a different race, religion or ethnic group.
I believe that change begins with each and every single one of us. Treat your neighbor the same way you would treat a family member. When it comes to sports, we see different races come together and work towards the same common goal. If we want a better future for our children, then we must follow suit and respect each other the way Aretha Franklin sang it.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan.
