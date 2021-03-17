Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Time for the return of football

Are you ready for some football?
I sense an energy in the air that is unlike anything else. Football is back for high school athletes across the state Friday and to say I am excited would be an understatement.
This is because football is the ultimate team game. Take Aaron Rodgers’ opinion for example, hate him as a Bears fan, love him for his arm talent and personality. When he popped up on The Pat McAfee Show during last year's NFL season and answered questions like, ‘What makes football the greatest sport on earth?,’ I listened.
Rodgers’ response was, “football is the only true team sport.” Diving into reasons like how it takes all 11 men on the field to do their job in order to be successful. Even then, sometimes teams lose despite playing their best game because the other team prepared harder and/or has better coaching, talent, what have you.
In a six-game high school football schedule this season, we’re about to witness which teams fought the face of adversity the toughest. We’re about to find out which coaches kept their kids’ heads on the straightest, which kids got into the weight room and which kids studied game film at home in quarantine.
If you’re a South Seven Conference school, you know that Bryan Lee and his coaching staff in Carbondale have done everything in their power to best prepare for a season that doesn’t promise a playoff series. If you’re a quarterback in the Black Diamond Conference, you’re aware Johnston City has one of the most talented and hardworking athletes under center in junior Austin Brown.
If you don’t know these things then you’re already trailing by a touchdown.
After speaking with multiple coaches and players during the down months without sports, it’s apparent how seriously this season will be taken. Whether it’s Eli Downen in Carterville trying to polish off a successful four-year career at quarterback or a coach trying to dig their school out of the gutters of losing — every game will mean that much more.
Limiting how many fans can attend games won’t matter. Five words: fuller fridges and colder beverages. All of a sudden streaming games from home doesn’t sound all that bad.
You think football players care about playing with an additional facemask? They’ve already been doing it for a year and if the IHSA told kids to play with one arm tied behind their back, they would. It’s really that simple because no kid, especially those seniors, are going to call for a backup this season.
I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw oxygen tanks on the team sidelines. Expect to see running backs that just sprinted for a 99-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to stay out on the field and score the two-point conversion.
Expect coaches to leave games with bruised elbows because that’s the safest way to high five your kids now. If you’re a coach calling plays for your seniors, how are you not dialing up a flea flicker or fake special teams play multiple times a game? Oh yeah, you’re trying to win.
Whatever happens this season, I’m here for it. Kids have worked their tails off to even have this opportunity and deserve a season full of laughs, sideline moments and touchdown celebrations.
Unfortunately, those cost you a 15-yard penalty, so maybe save the celebration for the post-game interview with yours truly.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.