Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Time for the return of football

Are you ready for some football?

I sense an energy in the air that is unlike anything else. Football is back for high school athletes across the state Friday and to say I am excited would be an understatement.

This is because football is the ultimate team game. Take Aaron Rodgers’ opinion for example, hate him as a Bears fan, love him for his arm talent and personality. When he popped up on The Pat McAfee Show during last year's NFL season and answered questions like, ‘What makes football the greatest sport on earth?,’ I listened.

Rodgers’ response was, “football is the only true team sport.” Diving into reasons like how it takes all 11 men on the field to do their job in order to be successful. Even then, sometimes teams lose despite playing their best game because the other team prepared harder and/or has better coaching, talent, what have you.

In a six-game high school football schedule this season, we’re about to witness which teams fought the face of adversity the toughest. We’re about to find out which coaches kept their kids’ heads on the straightest, which kids got into the weight room and which kids studied game film at home in quarantine.