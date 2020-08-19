Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Unwritten rules in today's game

The date was Oct. 8, 2018.
The back-and-forth debate between a friend and I would soon be settled once my Chicago Bulls defeated his Boston Celtics at The United Center. It was difficult trying to convince myself that a 6-21 Bulls team had any chance of beating an above .500 team, but I’ve always believed in Cinderella stories.
Boston entered the evening with a 15-10 record, so a win for Chicago wasn’t impossible...right?
Wrong. That day marked the Bulls worst loss in franchise history. The Celtics had seven players score in double-digits behind Daniel Theis’ 22 points and 10 rebounds. In a game where the Bulls lost 133-77, all I can remember is watching the majority of it through my fingers.
But at no time did I expect Celtics coach Brad Stevens to let his foot off the pedal.
This week, baseball fans witnessed Fernando Tatis Jr. swing away on a 3-0 count and blast a grand slam off Juan Nicasio of the Texas Rangers. Tatis gave the San Diego Padres a commanding 14-3 lead in the eighth inning despite manager Jayce Tingler giving him the sign to take the pitch and not swing.
Rangers manager Chris Woodward claimed it challenged the unwritten rules in today’s game.
Looking back on that Bulls and Celtics game it was pretty clear my team was going to lose trailing by 33 points after three quarters. That didn’t stop Boston from adding salt to the wound when Chicago was outscored 40-17 in the final quarter. I don’t remember hearing anything about unwritten rules after that game.
Regardless, it’s been great having sports back again. Next week I’ll be traveling to Williamson County for a pair of cross-country meets and I couldn’t be more excited. I expect it to feel different after being away from live sporting events for so long, but seeing young student-athletes compete again is what it’s all about.
I always enjoy Twitter because you get a different perspective from others. My friends and I often joke about the app being free given the amount of amusement it provides us. Most recently for me, I came across an account by the name of @whutyearisit — which the handle could not be more relative to our current situation.
It seems that 2018 was the year for sports blowouts because @whutyearisit posted a box score from a July game that the New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals 25-4. Another easily decided game where the Nationals led 19-0 after five innings.
I assume @whatyearisit is or was a Mets fan because he asked the Nationals for an apology, which gave me a good chuckle.
This is the sort of content my friends and I normally share with each other. They saw me pout after the Bulls lost by 56, but I’ve seen sports take a swing at their hearts before too.
One of them is a Miami Dolphins fan and the other is a die hard New Orleans Saints fan. The Dolphins have been working under the umbrella of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for years, but there’s hope with Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay. Still it’s never easy playing alongside one of sports’ all-time greatest dynasties in the same division.
For my Saints friend, well, I literally watched the life drain from his face when Stefon Diggs performed the Minneapolis Miracle against New Orleans in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoffs. That really was an interesting year for sports.
I’ve gone through the hardships of being a Chicago fan, and it’s easy for me to relate to their situations because every organization has suffered a heartbreaking loss. Some just hurt more than others.
This week has taught me a lot about the love and pain I have endured throughout sports. It’s an addiction that has been passed down to me from my family, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
I come from a family of teachers. My father is a middle school principal preparing for his 30th-plus year in teaching, while my mother enters her 26th year in education. During these trying times it’s important to thank our teachers and appreciate the sacrifices being made performing such duties in the middle of a pandemic.
Appreciating teachers should be one of those unwritten rules.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
