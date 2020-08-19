Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Unwritten rules in today's game

Regardless, it’s been great having sports back again. Next week I’ll be traveling to Williamson County for a pair of cross-country meets and I couldn’t be more excited. I expect it to feel different after being away from live sporting events for so long, but seeing young student-athletes compete again is what it’s all about.

I always enjoy Twitter because you get a different perspective from others. My friends and I often joke about the app being free given the amount of amusement it provides us. Most recently for me, I came across an account by the name of @whutyearisit — which the handle could not be more relative to our current situation.

It seems that 2018 was the year for sports blowouts because @whutyearisit posted a box score from a July game that the New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals 25-4. Another easily decided game where the Nationals led 19-0 after five innings.

I assume @whatyearisit is or was a Mets fan because he asked the Nationals for an apology, which gave me a good chuckle.

This is the sort of content my friends and I normally share with each other. They saw me pout after the Bulls lost by 56, but I’ve seen sports take a swing at their hearts before too.