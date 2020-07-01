Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Wear a mask for our high school athletes

This week I traveled east on Illinois 13 to interview Carbondale football players on what it’s been like to get out of the house and get reacclimated with teammates and coaches on the practice field.
Taking snaps under center feels like a distant memory for senior Terriers quarterback Darius Ragland, who alongside his teammates and coaches are under strict IHSA health guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those guidelines include not being able to acclimate footballs into practices just yet.
Schools continue to wait out a decision made by the IHSA once it receives word from the IDPH on what the health guidelines will look like before transitioning into Phase 2. Coaches and players know they are being monitored when it comes to following the IHSA’s social distancing guidelines and want to prove that they can continue to abide by those rules.
Ragland always has a smile on his face no matter the circumstances and he recognizes that this is an opportunity for him to set an example for his younger teammates and his community.
“I feel like we set a nice showing because in Carbondale we get looked at like we don’t listen,” Ragland said of his team being an example for the IHSA. “We’re trying to set a new trend for Carbondale because we have a lot of disciplined individuals out here and we’re trying to show that.”
No matter how big of a smile is hidden behind the protective masks of high school athletes and coaches, it’s no secret that they will do whatever it takes to have football back this fall. Even if that means three weeks of grueling conditioning drills because that’s basically all coaches can enforce at practices right now.
Terriers coach Bryan Lee has 35 of his players practicing in four separate pods to enforce social distancing. The pods are interchangeable in order to monitor the spread of the ongoing coronavirus, which has been a great equalizer for Lee and his players.
“We’re bought into doing whatever the safest thing is for our players and coaches,” said Lee. “When health is your No. 1 concern there are no shortcuts. If we were to split one of our kids into a different pod and it led to a majority of them getting sick then that would fall back on bad coaching.
“These kids know that this is an opportunity for them to set a good example."
The next step for the IHSA could allow practices of up to 50 players at once. Which for most Southern Illinois coaches makes up the entirety of their roster.
Fairfield head coach Justin Townsend presented what he believes might be an unpopular opinion amongst most local coaches, but to him this idea could be a safer alternative than rushing into groups of 50.
“Jumping into Phase 2 might be too big of a jump,” Townsend said on the IHSA’s looming decision. “Maybe now in these pods you start doing football specific drills as a sort of in between the two phases.
“I think that makes more sense than jumping into groups of 50. I’ve said it from the beginning that I’m not worried about running 7 on 7 practices or kids going to college camps, having a season is what’s important to me.”
Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter acknowledged that his problem with that proposal is not having his players grouped by positions. This is one of the many obstacles coaches are facing with out of positioned players like lineman paired up with wide receivers for example.
“Right now our main objective is getting these kids back slowly and not killing them with conditioning drills,” said Carter. “If we were allowed to reestablish our pods of players then I think that proposed idea would be great.”
Carter’s approach to grouping his team was by placing experienced kids with younger kids. Not every kid likes the conditioning side of athletics and that’s leaving some of them skeptical about trying out for a season that may or may not come in August.
“We’re able to spend more time with the younger kids and focus on what they need to work on by splitting them all up but some kids get sore and don’t come back,” said Carter. “Most of these kids haven’t done anything in three months, but you’ll have the program kids who have been lifting and working out to get through this point of it.”
Even though Illinois has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 cases since the middle of May there are still a number of people catching the virus. What I learned this week is to not take the freedom we have worked so hard to earn back for granted because we are seeing those same opportunities being suspended in other states across the country.
Wash your hands and wear a mask for your family, friends, neighbors and local high school athletes in hopes to establish a more positive future.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!