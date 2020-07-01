Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Wear a mask for our high school athletes

“Jumping into Phase 2 might be too big of a jump,” Townsend said on the IHSA’s looming decision. “Maybe now in these pods you start doing football specific drills as a sort of in between the two phases.

“I think that makes more sense than jumping into groups of 50. I’ve said it from the beginning that I’m not worried about running 7 on 7 practices or kids going to college camps, having a season is what’s important to me.”

Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter acknowledged that his problem with that proposal is not having his players grouped by positions. This is one of the many obstacles coaches are facing with out of positioned players like lineman paired up with wide receivers for example.

“Right now our main objective is getting these kids back slowly and not killing them with conditioning drills,” said Carter. “If we were allowed to reestablish our pods of players then I think that proposed idea would be great.”

Carter’s approach to grouping his team was by placing experienced kids with younger kids. Not every kid likes the conditioning side of athletics and that’s leaving some of them skeptical about trying out for a season that may or may not come in August.