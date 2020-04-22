Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What I've seen in sports the past week

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic not much has changed inside the walls of our quarantined homes except for maybe our pizza-stained sweatpants. Who are we kidding? I got my pair from Walmart and sweatpants are the ultimate partner because they don’t tell you how much weight you’ve packed on.
So for now they’ll stay on.
On a more serious note, the IHSA Board of Directors announced on Tuesday the cancellation of all IHSA spring state tournaments. This is still very sad for athletes no matter how predictable the outcome may have seemed. Seniors don’t get to participate in their final year of high school athletics and after speaking with many coaches and players you really get the feeling of how much this year meant.
The IHSA’s decision was released in conjunction with Friday’s announcement by Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that all Illinois high schools will complete the 2019-20 school year from home via e-learning.
Playing football during my senior year of high school has been one of my favorite memories from growing up. Even if I wasn’t that good; the camaraderie between teammates and coaches as a senior is something you’ve earned and groomed during your first three years. I’d give up my senior year to see some of these talented high school athletes get a chance to play this spring because great things were coming.
For those senior athletes that are struggling to deal with the reality of not playing this year, remember that the work doesn’t stop here. This is a global pandemic that everyone is dealing with, so first and foremost stay healthy, active and most importantly positive as we all move forward.
Keep relying on whoever motivates you as a role model. Try to take some of those key components and be a leader for somebody else that needs one. This week I spoke on the phone with Herrin boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz, which is always a good time because Shurtz is a leader to many.
While speaking with Shurtz on a separate topic, we began talking about ways to stay positive during this moment in time where it feels like we’re trapped in a revolving door of mimicking the same routine over and over. Shurtz then dove into a 5-minute ball handling video that he and his colleague, Justin Lukens, posted on his YouTube Channel.
Here’s how he described it to me.
“The point of the video is to try and get local guys to do it,” said Shurtz. “There’s a little 30-second challenge for kids to challenge themselves with when they’re sitting at home with nothing to do.”
So far SIU’s very own basketball Freshman of the Year Marcus Domask has posted a video of himself crushing the challenge. The goal is to see how many times you can perform the ball movement challenge in a 30 second time limit. The goal is to do at least 20 rounds and you can find the video if you search “Sayler Shurtz” or “5 Minute Ball Handling and 30 Second USA Challenge” on YouTube.
As the future of sports remains on hold, I was able to discuss with Shurtz and Harrisburg volleyball coach Heather Cox what their outlook on the future is with summer and fall sports training still up in the air.
“I coach track and it’s been hard for me to not be around my students and players,” Shurtz added. “As a coach you feel for the players, but there are a lot of people out there doing hard work like doctors, nurses and essentials.”
Cox is worried that Harrisburg’s volleyball season won’t start on time come August.
“I definitely am concerned we won’t get to be able to train at our schools facilities at all this summer,” said Cox. “Everybody else is dealing with the same thing, so it’s about controlling what you can control.”
Positivity is the main message that I’d like to spread from my column this week. I know that all of the incredible writers here at The Southern and I will continue bringing the public stories that need to be told. We want to continue giving everyone a voice and recommend subscribing if you’d like to support local journalism.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
