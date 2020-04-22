Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What I've seen in sports the past week

For those senior athletes that are struggling to deal with the reality of not playing this year, remember that the work doesn’t stop here. This is a global pandemic that everyone is dealing with, so first and foremost stay healthy, active and most importantly positive as we all move forward.

Keep relying on whoever motivates you as a role model. Try to take some of those key components and be a leader for somebody else that needs one. This week I spoke on the phone with Herrin boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz, which is always a good time because Shurtz is a leader to many.

While speaking with Shurtz on a separate topic, we began talking about ways to stay positive during this moment in time where it feels like we’re trapped in a revolving door of mimicking the same routine over and over. Shurtz then dove into a 5-minute ball handling video that he and his colleague, Justin Lukens, posted on his YouTube Channel.

Here’s how he described it to me.

“The point of the video is to try and get local guys to do it,” said Shurtz. “There’s a little 30-second challenge for kids to challenge themselves with when they’re sitting at home with nothing to do.”