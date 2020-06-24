Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What sort of example is the MLB setting?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surely, we’ve all heard the saying: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Charles Caleb Colton was a man of very few words according to the internet, and it turns out that his saying goes all the way back to the year 1820.

I can’t speak for anyone but myself when it comes to lacking any sort of knowledge. I’ve heard many sayings in my life much like Colton’s, but I haven’t always given the creator credit by researching who originally said it — how rude of me, right?

The reason I bring up Colton’s quote is because of the old batting stances I used to imitate of MLB players when I was a kid. The question of whose batting stance we used to mock the most was even asked by a random stranger on my Twitter feed lately.

One of the obvious choices for me, and probably many others, was the free-swinging motion of Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. Sheffield’s batting style sort of reminds me of a random glitch you’d see in a video game because of the rapid back-and-forth motion he did with the bat.

The manager of the common day Milwaukee Brewers had a rare batting stance as well. Craig Counsell would stretch his arms and raise his bat so far into the air that it almost looked uncomfortable for the former infielder. Over 1,200 career hits later I’d say it worked out pretty well for him.