Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What sort of example is the MLB setting?

Surely, we’ve all heard the saying: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Charles Caleb Colton was a man of very few words according to the internet, and it turns out that his saying goes all the way back to the year 1820.
I can’t speak for anyone but myself when it comes to lacking any sort of knowledge. I’ve heard many sayings in my life much like Colton’s, but I haven’t always given the creator credit by researching who originally said it — how rude of me, right?
The reason I bring up Colton’s quote is because of the old batting stances I used to imitate of MLB players when I was a kid. The question of whose batting stance we used to mock the most was even asked by a random stranger on my Twitter feed lately.
One of the obvious choices for me, and probably many others, was the free-swinging motion of Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. Sheffield’s batting style sort of reminds me of a random glitch you’d see in a video game because of the rapid back-and-forth motion he did with the bat.
The manager of the common day Milwaukee Brewers had a rare batting stance as well. Craig Counsell would stretch his arms and raise his bat so far into the air that it almost looked uncomfortable for the former infielder. Over 1,200 career hits later I’d say it worked out pretty well for him.
Heck, I’ll throw one last name into the pile and bring up Jeff Bagwell’s batting stance. Anytime Bagwell was in the batter’s box it looked like he went down for a perfect squat and never came back up. He always kept a wide stance and shrunk the strike zone for opposing pitchers.
With a new 60-game shortened season that the MLB has implemented, I’m questioning what kind of example this sets for high school and little league baseball all across America. I’m not questioning that the league doesn’t have the crème de la crème of medical experts and resources, but player safety should be the top priority for any organization first and foremost, there’s no debating that.
I spoke with Marion’s Athletic Director, Ryan Goodisky, earlier in the week and he brought up a great point on how his high school staff is managing the IHSA’s decision to safely allow fall student-athletes to begin training on school grounds again.
Goodisky’s point was made clear: “This is an opportunity being given to us by the IHSA which allows us to get going again. But, not blowing this opportunity is the biggest challenge we face.”
Now, nobody can say for certain whether coronavirus cases will be rising or falling nearly a month from now when Opening Day is scheduled for either July 23 or 24. The MLB’s Commissioner Rob Manfred must have a pretty concrete understanding from his medical experts that the risk/reward ratio is lower than it is now.
CBS Sports even made it worth noting that 40 MLB players and staff members reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. There will be ways for the MLB to monitor a players current health, but is this just a rush to have baseball back?
Tourist attractions of the new shortened season might include a quicker path to the postseason and a universal designated-hitter position designed for fans that believe National League pitchers don’t deserve a chance to hit. Looking at where new cases of the virus are high right now you’ll see that state’s like Tennessee have seen an uptick in cases.
One rule still in the works for the league’s shortened season is that unsigned players will head to Nashville and play until an MLB team needs to sign a new player for whatever reason. It’s still unclear on how it would work and who would be involved, but it’s worth knowing that this is a possibility.
Word around town is that the end of July will be the moment sports fans have been waiting for since the NBA postponed its regular season back in early March. I believe that if the MLB and NBA can lead by example and mentor the rest of the sports world in a responsible manner then it will bring all sports back sooner rather than later.
People are paying close attention to this news every single day and much like Goodisky said it’s all about managing risk and not taking advantage of an opportunity.
