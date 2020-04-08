Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What to look forward to in sports

Only 268 days left until the beginning of the new year.
It doesn’t seem like long since we celebrated the beginning of 2020, but this has been the longest drought any of us have had without sports. Life is still going on around us as we remain in quarantine and believe it or not there are still things in the near future that I am looking forward to in the sports world.
We are just 16 days away from the first ever fully virtual NFL draft, which has already created a buzz around the league. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already raised concerns over potential hackers that could leak teams draft boards full of prospects.
One of the most memorable sports weekends of the year will be conducted like a haywire work Zoom meeting and that could add another dynamic to an already exciting event. Unfortunately, the players that have waited their entire lives for this moment will have to remain at home with their families awaiting the phone call from an NFL head coach.
The virtual draft will lack the entertainment of a live draft room. One of the most memorable draft room moments of my life was watching Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting sick to his stomach as he fell 24 spots in the first round of the 2005 draft.
Rodgers had to remove himself from the draft room in disgust and rightfully so after watching Alex Smith go first overall to the San Francisco 49ers out of Utah. The California product, Rodgers, ultimately got the last laugh when he won his only Super Bowl in the 2011 season.
A name to watch out for in the draft is SIU prospect Jeremy Chinn who is projected to be a 3rd-4th round selection. The 6-foot-3 safety showcases a ton of explosiveness and weighs in at 220 pounds which should peak a lot of teams interests.
Switching gears to basketball -- every day that goes by makes it seem less likely that there will be a conclusion to the NBA season that a lot of fans were hoping for. Good news is that ESPN has moved up the premiere date for a Michael Jordan documentary titled, ‘The Last Dance,’ for April 19.
The documentary was set to release at the beginning of June, but luckily ESPN realizes how soon we need everything and anything sports related. The Jordan feature is a 10-part documentary that will air on Sunday nights over a five-week span that will run through May 17.
For basketball fans like me that entered Jordan’s career as a member of the Washington Wizards, it was tough getting a grasp on his greatness because we’ve always heard the opinions of others who saw him play in his prime. I’m excited to see the never before seen footage of Jordan and listen to exclusive interviews from the all-time greats that played alongside him during his 15-year career.
Looking ahead to June 11 will mark the 23rd Anniversary of Jordan’s infamous “flu game” against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. The rest is history with Jordan winning his second of what would end up being three-straight championships.
I’m sure that the documentary will highlight that defining moment of Jordan’s career and I hope it does because most people can’t get out of bed with the flu; let alone play in a playoff game at the highest level.
For however long sports remain on the sidelines to protect the general public, let’s all try to mirror that same toughness and resilience that Jordan put on display. While Jordan should have been practicing social distancing back then, that just shows what kind of competitor he was.
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.
