Sports Column | Braden Fogal: What to look forward to in sports

Only 268 days left until the beginning of the new year.

It doesn’t seem like long since we celebrated the beginning of 2020, but this has been the longest drought any of us have had without sports. Life is still going on around us as we remain in quarantine and believe it or not there are still things in the near future that I am looking forward to in the sports world.

We are just 16 days away from the first ever fully virtual NFL draft, which has already created a buzz around the league. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already raised concerns over potential hackers that could leak teams draft boards full of prospects.

One of the most memorable sports weekends of the year will be conducted like a haywire work Zoom meeting and that could add another dynamic to an already exciting event. Unfortunately, the players that have waited their entire lives for this moment will have to remain at home with their families awaiting the phone call from an NFL head coach.

The virtual draft will lack the entertainment of a live draft room. One of the most memorable draft room moments of my life was watching Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers getting sick to his stomach as he fell 24 spots in the first round of the 2005 draft.